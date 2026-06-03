My Coach Swing Zip bag and I are about to celebrate our three-year anniversary. I treated myself to the east-west bag in 2023, during its second restock. I'm glad I secured the Swing Zip before Olivia Rodrigo did, because it's about to get a lot trickier to track down.

Rodrigo debuted the once-$295 best-seller on TikTok in late May, but it's barely left her shoulder this week in London. Much like my chocolate brown Swing Zip, hers stands out for its rare silver hardware. (Coach bags almost always feature brass zippers and buckles, which explains its counterpart's sold-out status.) This simple switch from gold to silver matched the punk-rock energy of her Sex Pistols graphic tee, leather mini skirt, and knee-high boots from Dolce & Gabbana.

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted in London, wearing my favorite Coach Swing Zip Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In late 2023, Coach added the reimagined 1998 Swing Zip to its archival Coach Originals collection. Subtle branding, glossy patent leather, and a zip-top closure make it one of Coach's most minimalist models. The tote's only embellishment? Micro-mini buckles beneath each adjustable shoulder strap. That's right, Coach's "C" logo is nowhere to be found on Rodrigo's purse. (She left the emblem to the Coach Tabby, Jet, and the Juliet Bags.)

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Every shade—cream, brown, black, and emerald—didn't need Rodrigo's endorsement to sell out overnight. The Swing Zip's day-to-night potential did that all on its own. It's no longer shoppable at Coach's online store, but Amazon marked down the black bag (with brass hardware) from $295 to under $200.

While Elle Fanning and Storm Reid are devoted Tabby supporters, Rodrigo prefers handbags that make you wonder, "Is that even Coach?" Like most Gen Z-ers (myself included), her most-worn Coach find is vintage. She stumbled upon a strawberry red Ergo Bag in early 2024, a classic hobo that originally launched in 1997. She's carried the single-strap essential to Mexico, Italy, London, Brazil, and New York City, As recently as this February, she matched her plaid skirt trend to its warm-toned tint.

Decades before 2019's Coach Tabby made the "C" a status symbol, the brand's leather earliest bags leaned more minimalist. Perhaps that's why the "good 4 u" singer adores her Ergo—and why other celebrities are carrying similarly unbranded styles. The only ways to tell if the Chelsea, Kisslock, and Empire bags are indeed Coach are monogrammed hangtags and itty-bitty logos toward the top.

Thankfully, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Rodrigo, and I all love the "Is it Coach?" guessing game.

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