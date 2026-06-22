Yes, Hailey Bieber and I share the same taste in denim trends. We also style our jeans on the same schedule, rotating between vintage Levi's and a best-selling pair from Gap. Perhaps our shopping agendas will sync this Amazon Prime Day, too: Her exact Gap jeans are over 50-percent off right now.

Bieber's preferred pair—the 90's Low Rise Loose Jeans—are already wallet-friendly to begin with. Their hip-hugging yet loose wide-legs usually retail for $89.95 during non-Prime days. Now, they’re just under $45.



The under-$100 bottoms come in eight different washes, ranging from sky blue to chocolate brown. Bieber fell for the Dark Indigo shade back in Fall 2025, when almost-black denim dominated runways from Balenciaga, Coach, and Prada. Fast forward to Spring 2026, and Gap carries dark denim to rival Chloé, Dior, Gucci, and more, at a fraction of the price. That said, it's no wonder Bieber remains as loyal to them as her vintage Levi's. They look as French-girl chic as the Rhode founder's four-figure pairs.

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This denim isn't just a trend Bieber tried once, before ditching them in favor of designer tags. According to my calculations, these Gap jeans joined almost 15 of her street style looks since last fall. At first, she almost always wore them with a neutral tank top of some sort, typically in white, gray, or black. This year, she's proving how easy it is to elevate the $44 pair.

On May 31, she styled the same Dark Indigo denim twice in one week. An oversize white button-down—the ultimate summer staple in any cool-girl's everyday rotation—took the Gap jeans from laid-back to luxe in an instant. To ensure no one underestimates their street styling potential from now on, Bieber wore them like she would any designer pants: with the heeled flip-flops trend and the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag.

Still, the Gap jeans are no stranger to sharing the spotlight with It bags. Last year, Bieber carried The Row's Park Tote, a rare Gucci bowling bag, and Jil Sander's Goji shoulder style. It's no wonder they looked right at home alongside fashion search engine Lyst's "hottest" product for 2026.

Late last month, Bieber wore the Gap jeans again, weeks before they reached $44. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Amazon Prime Day is still hours away from officially beginning, but I'm already making a dent in my summer style wish list. I treated myself to Bieber's exact Gap jeans, after sampling the light-wash version for the last few months.

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Only Bieber's shade is on sale for Prime Day so far. The Amazon powers that be could sense Beliebers needed a denim refresh before summer kicks into high gear. Since it's practically a limited-edition sale, shop other Bieber-coded options below if (but probably when) her Gap jeans inevitably sell out.

Shop On-Sale Prime Day Jeans Inspired by Hailey Bieber