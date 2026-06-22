Being Hollywood's leading fashion girl doesn't spare Zendaya from the summer heat. It may be too hot to function, but Z's Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour just keeps slinging. On June 22, she beat Berlin's heatwave in an itty-bitty bra top, the red carpet staple in any VIP's summer survival kit.

Zendaya's Monday began with Coach's take on the sports jersey trend. Fans blinked, and she posed for photographers again in a custom leather skirt set. The Louis Vuitton look wasn't nearly as World Cup-worthy—nor did it feature a single splash of Spider-Man red. It picked up where last week's all-black looks left off, though. But this color palette doesn't bode well for the fate of her Spider-Man character, MJ.

Was it risky to wear skintight leather this time of year? Yes, but the sleeveless top kept her cool by covering only what was necessary. First, the micro vest's thick shoulder straps gave its plunge neckline some structure. That same V-shaped point returned along the torso-sweeping hemline, except in an upward stroke. Nothing but an almost invisible button kept the bra closed.

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Zendaya arrived at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in a leather bra top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Z hasn't shown this much skin all year, perhaps not since 2024's Challengers press tour. But the Louis Vuitton look wasn't risqué for long. The Emmy winner offset her top's minimal coverage with a leather, low-rise maxi skirt. It clung to her silhouette like the part-vest, part-bra, before transforming into an elongated, carpet-grazing train. The mermaid hemline stretched so far, you could barely see the Euphoria star's Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Zendaya's skirt was far more full-coverage than her bra top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for Tomdaya fans, the newlywed didn't ditch her east-west engagement ring before walking the red carpet. The Jessica McCormack design remained the main character of her ring stack, but it faced some competition in the sparkle department.

Taking cues from her The Drama press tour style, cerulean blue earrings became her "something blue." Cool-toned gemstones were intricately arranged to mirror spiderwebs. Then, transparent teardrop crystals dangled toward her décolletage.

Stylist Law Roach secured the novelty stud earrings from Parisian jeweler Lydia Courteille. Despite not being custom, they screamed Zendaya's Spider-Man era. She wore similar webbed selects nonstop while promoting the first two movies. As recently as last week, Roach tracked down a vintage Rodarte Fall 2020 gown with the same spider-y motif atop its puff-sleeve bodice.

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Don't miss Zendaya's engagement ring or her spiderweb earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya has steered clear of revealing bra tops on recent press tours. That's not to say they're absent from her style résumé. In 2020, she went viral at the Critics Choice Awards for pulling off Tom Ford's cropped breastplate so effortlessly. The next year, her teeny-tiny Vera Wang bandeau turned heads during the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. By the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, she took center stage in a Prada bralette with star-shaped cut-outs.

Six years ago, Zendaya walked the Critics Choice Awards carpet in a Tom Ford breastplate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years later, the bra top trend joined her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's the beauty of bra tops. They're guaranteed to shut down any red carpet, especially when Zendaya's involved.

TOPICS Zendaya