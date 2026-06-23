Toy Story 5 hit theaters last weekend, but Taylor Swift's on-theme era didn't end when her Billboard Hot 100 No.1 song played over the credits. In other words: Her lemon yellow-led, cowgirl-chic dress code isn't riding off into the sunset yet: Swift just lassoed a Pixar-ball yellow summer dress from Simkhai for a pop star-to-WAG crossover.

Swift and Travis Kelce attended the Tight End University kickoff in Nashville on June 22. Marking her first Kansas City Chiefs event since the Christmas Day game, photos revealed Swift rubbed elbows with notable NFL names in the $495 Lydia Mini Dress from Simkhai.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared together at Tight End University on June 22. (Image credit: Tight End University

Taylor Swift's Simkhai dress shared the same silhouette as her Toy Story 5 premiere mini from Erdem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Its square neckline, hidden pockets, and thigh-sweeping hemline felt truer to Swift's red carpet rotation than her game day style. (Earlier this month, her Erdem Fall 2026 mini at the Toy Story 5 premiere mirrored the same features, down to the secret pockets.) Simkhai branded its floral jacquard print in a slightly faded, nostalgic shade of "Buttercream." Swift's red, gold, and white gear remained in her Chiefs wardrobe, waiting for the team's preseason return in mid-August.

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The almost sold-out style doubled as one of her most wallet-friendly finds of 2026, right up there with April's $325 striped dress from Staud. She's been a fan of the L.A. label's accessible creations since 2013, though.

Swift wore Simkhai on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Saturday Night Live in 2021, and winter date nights with Kelce in New York City and New Orleans. As recently as last September, the "Opalite" singer went preppy in a Simkhai plaid skirt set. Swifties snatched every size before she left the grand opening of Kelce's Missouri restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse.

Simkhai Lydia Jacquard Mini Dress $495 at Simkhai

Swift's lemon yellow selects continued in the accessory department. Always on board for strappy Aquazzura pumps, she chose the $1,635 Tequila Sandals in a bejeweled, neon-yellow hue to complement her Simkhai dress. Swift's $80 necklace at the Toy Story 5 screening would've rounded out her color story on a reasonably priced note. Instead, she coupled her custom Artifex Fine engagement ring with her $9,600 Cartier Love Bracelet.

Swift set a high bar for herself at her first Tight End University event last summer. She arrived hand-in-hand with Kelce, dressed in a $625 gingham skirt set from Texas label Hunter Bell. The next night, she wore a $475 little black dress from EB Denim during her surprise performance. (It was the same skater style she wore at a 2023 MTV Video Music Awards after-party.)

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It's unclear if Swift will make surprise performances a Tight End University tradition, but she could take center stage in Nashville tonight, June 23. Whether or not she sticks to under-$1,000 outfits, trust Disney Pixar method dressing won't return to the toy bin just yet.

A few weeks ago, she debuted a sunshine-y Oscar de la Renta gown while singing "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5. Swift already knows the hue shines on stage. Why not give it another moment in the styling spotlight?

Shop Yellow Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift