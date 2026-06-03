Attention: Another VIP has joined DeMellier's east-west bag trend takeover.

Eight months after DeMellier launched its belted hybrid bag, Camila Mendes became the latest It girl to put the New York Shoulder Bag on the map. It joined Mendes on June 3, for her third week of Masters of the Universe press. The style comes in eleven suede, leather, or raffia variations, including strawberry red, cool blue, and burgundy. Mendes skipped all of those color trends and went straight for the brown Mocha Suede style.

Camila Mendes took her DeMellier New York Shoulder bag for a spin in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Its 15-inch, zip-top opening makes the New York Shoulder one of the market's longest east-west bags, with the Prada Bonnie not too far behind. Even the structured, 11-inch-long handles stand taller than most takes on the trend.

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Its only major embellishment—besides the London label's subtle gold logo—is a smooth leather belt that almost covers the same 15-inch span. Mendes matched its yellow gold belt loops and east-west buckle to oversize bangles, itty-bitty hoop earrings, and metallic peep-toe mules.

DeMellier The New York Shoulder $495 at DeMellier

Celebrities sometimes store their suede bags away for the summer, but not Mendes and her stylist, Molly Dickson. All she had to do to make it seasonal was wear an ivory skirt set from Guizio on top. Lightweight chiffon flowed effortlessly from the cap-sleeve, cut-out blouse, to its coordinating ruched midi skirt. Altogether, you could recreate Mendes's press tour outfit for under $1,000—and that includes the DeMellier New York Shoulder Bag.

DeMellier debuted its New York handbag collection over four years ago, expanding into midi and maxi sizes in the seasons since. The New York Shoulder is the line's most compact purse so far. Plus, it makes the east-west trend—as seen on Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, and Prada's recent runways—more accessible than its catwalk counterparts.

Mendes's bag has amassed an impressive list of A-list devotees since its release last October. In the past two months alone, it joined Simone Ashley, Anne Hathaway, Emma Roberts, and Aubrey Plaza's closets.

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Mendes is one of the first to remix its suede garnish for summer styling, though. If other DeMellier collectors like Lindsay Lohan, Emily Blunt, or Lili Reinhart feel up to the challenge, the suede New York Shoulder is shoppable in burgundy, navy blue, black, and red, too.

Shop DeMellier Bags Inspired by Camila Mendes