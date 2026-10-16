Corduroy Pants Are Back—and Already Replacing Dakota Johnson's Go-To Jeans

Dakota Johnson would agree with Marie Claire's senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva: Blue jeans are "the backbone of a well-stocked wardrobe." Still, the brown corduroys that Johnson debuted on October 15 were noticeably more autumnal than her signature blue shades.
After weeks of wearing Levi's 501 Jeans in New York City, the paparazzi spotted Johnson and her new brown trousers in Beverly Hills. Keeping it casual, she tucked an oversized graphic tee into the baggy corduroy bottoms, and added a matching leather belt. The actor slipped (what seem to be) her beloved velvet ballet flats by The Row beneath the roomy hems, her favorite ballerinas to wear with Levi's denim.
For her finishing touches, Johnson accessorized with black sunglasses, diamond drop earrings, and the VIP-approved Valentino Panthea Bag in a seasonal taupe suede. (Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Jenna Ortega, and Johnson's Verityco-star, Anne Hathaway, are fans of the chevron-embroidered bag, too.)
While the brand behind Johnson's perfect-for-fall pants hasn't come forward yet, her fans know she has terrific taste in cords. Back in June 2024, while filming Materialistsin NYC, she styled an almost identical pair from Re/Done with a white T-shirt and mint green Adidas Samba sneakers. The velvety bottoms were brown, but its subtle burnt sienna undertone complemented the tomato red The Row sweater on her shoulders.
While the unwelcome warm weather might've delayed the start of Corduroy Season, you can finally test textured trousers without running the risk of overheating. If Johnson could comfortably run errands around L.A. in cords, you can, too. So, give your blue jeans a break (I'm talking to you, too, Johnson) and shop the similar styles below.
Shop Brown Corduroy Pants Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Levi's
Ribcage Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
Gap
High Rise Corduroy Stride Wide-Leg Pants
STAUD
Gus Relaxed Jean
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Palma Cotton-Blend Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
Boden
High Rise Cord Column Jeans-Bitter Chocolate
Quince
Organic Stretch Corduroy Wide Leg Pants
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.