If you need convincing, here's what you need to know about the best-selling La Ligne style. Lawrence first fell for the black bottoms in 2024, wearing them on repeat with everything from sleek sneakers and statement outerwear to It bags by Dior and Ugg boots. As recently as November 11, Lawrence elevated them with a black blazer, velvet loafers from The Row, and a croc Hermès Kelly Bag.
The Colby Pants—complete with an elasticated waistband and wide, Italian crepe legs—blend the "polish of your best slacks with the comfort of sweats," according to the brand. While Lawrence prefers the style in black, the loungewear staple comes in over 40 shades (ranging from a bright tomato to more subtle navy blue) and in satin, wool, cotton, twill, and linen constructions.
Even though Lawrence's black Colby Pants haven't received the Black Friday treatment, other on-sale shades have. And with her ever-evolving color palette—and a deal this good—I wouldn't be surprised if she sampled emerald satin or chocolate brown wool at some point in the near future.
La Ligne
Linen Colby Pant
Crepe pairs in pistachio green and tomato are available for $163, half the original $325 price. La Ligne also offers the same easy-breezy silhouette as track pants, a sporty, season-defying trend that Lawrence can't stop, won't stop wearing. (Days before Mercigiving began, she slipped them beneath a cherry red &Daughter cardigan and a leopard-print Jacquemus jacket.) Should Lawrence's signature Adidas slacks need a break from New York's street style circuit, the Colby Pants (in navy blue with white stripes along each side) could certainly step in.
The Colby Pants aren't the only La Ligne option in Lawrence's regular rotation. She's also loyal to the Perfect Silk Shirt, which is currently under $140. As for her navy blue Val Sweater and the Lenny Jeans, neither of them is discounted (yet).
The Mercigiving Sale continues through Black Friday, with some selects dropping to 70 percent off on Cyber Monday. In the meantime, shop on-sale La Ligne pieces that exude effortless Jennifer Lawrence energy.
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Shop On-Sale La Ligne Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.