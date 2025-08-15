Technically, Valentino's Panthea bag hasn't hit shelves yet. As of right now, the Fall 2025 purse is only available for pre-order. But there's an exception for celebrities with a top-tier stylist. In recent weeks, the $3,800 shoulder style snuck into the closets of Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and most recently, Jenna Ortega, priming it for a stellar rollout next month.

On August 14, Australian Wednesday fans welcomed Ortega to an outdoor, Addams Family-themed event. Until now, her press tour style has read gothic-glam. Since it's winter down under, Ortega and her stylist, Enrique Melendez, switched gears.

The duo got their hands on Look 26 from Valentino Resort 2026, starring a black fur coat lined with ivory shearling. Next, Ortega followed the brand's directive, coupling the statement topper with the black Valentino Panthea. The nappa leather bag is defined by a chevron pattern, studded straps, and the metal "V" emblem. Ortega carried it by the hardware-coated handle, while the chainlink counterpart dangled below. To finish, the 22-year-old re-wore lace-up boots from Miista, days after she paired them with a satin Ann Demeulemeester slip.

Jenna Ortega boarded the Valentino Panthea bandwagon. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Ortega's callouts to the Resort 2026 set stopped when she layered a satin nightgown underneath. (It's hiding underneath her fabulous fur.) In Valentino imagery, however, the model wore it with a white-and-black mini, plus lace green tights. A leather beret matched the matte exterior of the Panthea. To finish, brown pointy boots gave the look an unexpected, yet welcome rodeo-ready flair.

A model wore Jenna's fur coat and Panthea bag in the Valentino Resort 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Valentino Panthea practically became an It bag overnight, thanks to Anne Hathaway on July 21. While filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Oscar winner put the zip-top, Swarovski crystal-embellished tote on everyone's radars, including Rihanna. Not even a week later, fashion enthusiasts spotted it in Dua Lipa's Instagram story.

Anne Hathaway returned to her character, Andy Sachs with the Panthea in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On August 4, Rihanna boarded the bandwagon for dinner at her favorite Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. Instead of Ortega and Hathaway's all-black colorway, RiRi secured the snakeskin option from Fall 2025. She leaned into the trending animal print's autumnal aura with a fur stole, baggy jeans, and a baby bump-hugging crewneck.

A few days later, Rihanna gave it a go. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fast forward to August 13, and another Valentino Panthea made it on Bella Hadid's arm. While celebrating the launch of her Orêbella perfume, the supermodel showcased her newest find alongside a short-sleeve LBD and matching Le Silla pumps.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This won't be the last time we see a Panthea-clad Bella. (Image credit: Backgrid)

And just like that, the Valentino Panthea is no longer a trend, but a full-blown favorite among fashion girls.

Pre-Order the Valentino Panthea Bag