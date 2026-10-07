This Amazon Prime Day, I Scored Dakota Johnson's Go-To Levi's Jeans for Under $35

While Bella Hadid's Vivaia ballet sneakers and Selena Gomez's Ugg slippers are 15 and 30 percent off, respectively, it seems like Levi's was feeling extremely generous this Prime Day. The 501 Jeans, which regularly retail for $84.95, are 60 percent off today—and not a minute longer. That's right, the distressed light-wash denim (complete with stovepipe-slim legs and holes beneath each knee) won't be $34 forever.
So, don't make the same mistake I did last Prime Day: add your size and shade to the cart, get distracted, and miss out on one of the greatest sales of the season. Instead, check out now, and who knows? You could debut the straight-leg style this weekend, alongside a cropped blazer and high-vamp flats à la Johnson. (Little did the actor know at a Verity press event in New York City last month that the way she wore the Levi's 501 Jeans would become my post-Prime Day blueprint.)
Now, it's worth noting that Johnson steers clear of new Levi's denim. Last November, when Vogue Germany asked the A-lister about her favorite jeans, she replied: "Always vintage Levi's. If you find a good pair—real ones, not altered ones!—they're the classic that always looks good." The San Francisco-based brand hasn't touched the storied 501 Jeans since their launch in May 1873. That said, whether you're scouring your local thrift store the Dakota Johnson Way or taking advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, the denim shares the same silhouette that she can't stop, won't stop styling.
And ripped denim isn't the only Johnson-supported Levi's style on sale. 501 Jeans with the legs intact are 19 percent off their original cost, too, making them $38. Recognize their low-rise waistband, not-quite-skinny shape, and sky blue shade? That's because Johnson paired the same bottoms with a lace-trimmed camisole, the plaid shirt trend, and black leather boots at the 2026 US Open.
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Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
If anything can encourage Johnson to reconsider her vintage-only opinion, it's sales like these at Prime Big Deal Days. The can't-beat bargain certainly won me over: I already secured both types of Levi's 501 Jeans in multiple made-for-fall shades. What about you?
Shop Dakota Johnson's Levi's 501 Jeans at Amazon Prime Big Deal Day
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501 Crop Jeans
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.