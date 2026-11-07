Sorry, Trendy Pencil Skirts—Dakota Johnson Isn't Abandoning Winter Minis Anytime Soon

Johnson joined her rumored boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, at Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood. While MGK's red, yellow, and green color combination made him unmissable, the actor went with an on-brand, all-black look. To elevate her cropped hoodie (courtesy of Snoop Dogg's production company, Death Row Pictures), she styled a form-fitting shift skirt, which showcased a subtle sliver of lace beneath the thigh-high hem.
While the designer is unclear, Vince offers an almost identical skort for under $500. She hasn't publicly worn the New York-based brand in a minute (eight years, to be exact), but back in the 2010s, Vince commanded her cold-weather wardrobe.
As for her accessories, Johnson paired a studded black shoulder bag with matching, vintage Gucci boots. Recognize their horsebit-embellished shafts? That's because she wore the classic, block-heeled knee-highs at Gucci's Fall 2023 runway show, alongside another statement mini skirt.
Three years later, Johnson still rarely sports pencil skirts on the current street style circuit: Right now, minis and maxis are more her speed, steering clear of happy-medium midis.
If minis weren't her signature silhouette, I'd say Fall 2026 shows from Dior, McQueen, Isabel Marant, and Valentino, which showcased plenty of shorter styles, influenced the anti-trend fashion moment. Read on to shop Johnson-approved pieces below.
Shop Lace-Trimmed Mini Skirts Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Banana Republic
Stretch-Satin Lace Trim Mini Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Mini Skirt
Aritzia
Downtown Satin Skirt
RIXO
Kornelia Lace-Trimmed Velvet Mini Skirt
Nordstrom
Bridget Knee High Leather Boot
Cole Haan
Blanche Snip Toe Leather Boot
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.