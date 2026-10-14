This 152-Year-Old Pendant Gives Daisy Edgar-Jones's Denim Look a French Girl Feel

Turns out, the French feel comes from the silhouette and shade, not the brand. Daisy Edgar-Jones exemplified this on her latest outing. Though she's British in real life (and her new film Sense and Sensibility), her latest press tour look could've been on loan from a French girl's wardrobe.
Giving major "I just won the vintage lottery while antiquing in Paris" energy, Edgar-Jones wore a beige blazer-style blouse from John Galliano Spring 2006. Her stylist Dani Michelle then paired the posh blouse with sky blue Levi's 501 Jeans with lightly flared legs.
The jeans are definitely worth an impulse purchase, but the pièce de résistance shimmered atop her neckline: an 1873-era pendant by Boucheron. The 152-year-old medallion boasted yellow gold and silver hardware beneath a glistening diamond border. The pendant dangled from a classic '90s-inspired black choker.
That's right, Edgar-Jones casually showcased a pendant that debuted in the same century as Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Now that's a master class in IYKYK method dressing.
Edgar-Jones has been perfecting the method dressing formula all press tour long. (See: the actor's archival Chloé corset at the L.A. premiere.) In fact, they've leaned into this design detail, specifically, multiple times.
Last month, she arrived at the London premiere in a custom Vivienne Westwood corset dress, a burgundy velvet choker, and another Boucheron pendant. According to the French jewelry house, the yellow gold, silver, and agate adornment dates back to 1877 and once doubled as a locket. At the time, it could carry a portrait or even a lock of a loved one's hair.
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As Boucheron's brand ambassador, Edgar-Jones has an all-access pass to the label's archives. However, her rarest pulls aren't reserved for the red carpet. Wearing 150-year-old bling with Levi's (straight from the denim drawers of Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, and Beyoncé) is what makes her choice styling so iconic (and so Parisian).
Getting your hands on such a historical piece—especially without the assistance of a stylist like Michelle—might be a challenge. But by shopping the Levi's styles below, Edgar-Jones's goes-with-everything bottoms could appear on your doorstep before Sense and Sensibility releases in theaters on Oct. 16.
Shop French Girl Denim Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.