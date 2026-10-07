Daisy Edgar-Jones's Mango Jacket Is So 'Sense and Sensibility'-Coded

It gave her ripped jeans a Cool London Girl look.

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Daisy Edgar Jones wore ripped jeans with a white high-collar jacket from Mango for &#039;Sense and Sensibility&#039;
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Now, I adore period-appropriate corsets as much as the next method dressing devotee. But for me, classic coats—and the way Daisy Edgar-Jones wears them with jeans—are the stars of her Sense and Sensibility style. Last month, the actor's McQueen military jacket persuaded me to join the trend's army. Fast forward to October 6, and Edgar-Jones went method-adjacent mode again: her ripped denim dressed down a (still available) high-collar jacket from Mango.

After weeks of promoting the Jane Austen adaptation in London, Ireland, Berlin, and Australia, the Sense and Sensibility entourage (led by Edgar-Jones, who plays the sensible Elinor Dashwood) arrived in L.A. With its U.S. theatrical release only a week away, she surprised movie-goers at The Grove in a familiar outfit formula left over from London: light-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, and pointy pumps shade-matched to her statement-making jacket.

Daisy Edgar Jones wore ripped jeans with a white high-collar jacket from Mango for &#039;Sense and Sensibility&#039;

Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a new, Sense and Sensibility-coded jacket from Mango in L.A.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

This time, she (and her stylist, Dani Michelle) sourced Mango Selection (Barcelona-based brand's premium line) for the $270 satin Jacquard Stand Collar Jacket, featuring a flared waistband, puffed sleeves, and a lapel-less neckline. The milky white, subtly printed fashion moment marked the label's first Sense and Sensibility sighting, but it certainly isn't a stranger to Edgar-Jones's wardrobe.

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Publicly, Edgar-Jones first wore Mango in late 2024. The black belted wool blazer was the earliest Mango find that she sold out soon after wearing, but it definitely wasn't the last.

Fast forward to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, and her French Riviera-ready airport outfit made the label's A-Line Open-Back Dress disappear, too. There's no doubt that Edgar-Jones's endorsement played a part in the speedy sell-out, but the little white dress (complete with a ruched bodice and a calf-length cotton skirt) was also $150.

Meanwhile, the A-lister's accessories—black ballet flats by The Row and Miu Miu's matching Solitaire Bag—weren't as wallet-friendly.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a perfect little white dress from Mango at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Edgar-Jones wore a little white dress from Mango at Cannes—it wasted no time selling out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Setting Jennifer Lawrence's Ugg boots and Bella Hadid's Vivaia ballet sneakers aside, VIPs rarely approve affordable fashion that isn't from the footwear department. So, when the opportunity to secure a star's exact style strikes, I've learned to act (and shop) quickly. That said, Edgar-Jones's latest Mango look won't stick around for long. But when (not if) the jacket inevitably sells out, might I suggest perusing the similar styles below?

Shop High-Collar Coats Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones's Mango Jacket

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.