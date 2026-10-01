Daisy Edgar-Jones's Naked Dress Series Gets the 'Sense and Sensibility' Treatment in Australia

The Miu Miu look bridged the gap between method and modern red carpet styling.

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Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a naked dress at the &#039;Sense and Sensibility&#039; premiere in Australia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed that being sewn into her Sense and Sensibility corsets, petticoats, and dresses helped her understand her character, Elinor Dashwood. It's no surprise then that corsetry played a part in the actor's press tour wardrobe, too. On October 1, Edgar-Jones got into character (sort of) at the Australian premiere, wearing a custom corset dress from Miu Miu with a naked dressing twist.

The new film adaptation was released in the UK on September 25, but the rest of the world has to wait until October 16 to see the Jane Austen adaptation. There is a silver lining, though: Edgar-Jones and her stylist, Dani Michelle, still have two weeks of red carpet looks up their sleeves. For the Sydney screening, she steered far away from method styling with her sheerest Sense and Sensibility select yet.

Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a naked dress at the &#039;Sense and Sensibility&#039; premiere in Australia

Daisy Edgar-Jones arrived at the Australian premiere of Sense and Sensibility in a sheer corseted dress by Miu Miu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Miu Miu look consisted of a beige bodysuit, transparent satin slip, and a method-inspired corset. The design details featured bow-tied straps, ruffled hems, and silver sequins embroidered sporadically from bodice to train. The paillettes extended onto the lace-front, grommeted corset.

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The gown-and-corset combination channeled a Jane Austen heroine's affinity for whimsy and romance, rather than mimicking a specific silhouette from the Regency era. Edgar-Jones accessorized the method-adjacent fashion moment with champagne-colored peep-toe pumps.

Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a naked dress at the &#039;Sense and Sensibility&#039; premiere in Australia

Appreciate the hundreds of silver sequins that separated Edgar-Jones's naked dress from the rest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Edgar-Jones has been a Miu Miu girl since 2022—attending Paris Fashion Week Shows, collecting the brand's It bags, and going custom for red carpets—she didn't just reunite with the Italian label because she's a longtime supporter. Miu Miu knows its way around sheer styling (see Gigi Hadid's underwear-revealing gown at the 2026 Met Gala and Joey King's see-through puff-sleeve style at the Practical Magic 2 premiere), a trend that Edgar-Jones really leaned into this year.

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, she challenged the conservative dress code in a lacy Balenciaga Fall 2026 look, featuring moments of illusion mesh on the high-collar bodice.

Daisy Edgar Jones wore a naked dress on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

A few months ago, Edgar-Jones teased her naked dressing era at Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long after, the It girl showed no shortage of skin at Saint Laurent's Spring 2027 Men's show. Perhaps she was inspired by Bella Hadid, who debuted the burgundy-and-black skirt set on the Fall 2026 runway.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the Saint Laurent men&#039;s fashion show in a naked skirt set

Edgar-Jones doubled down on sheer styling at Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Edgar-Jones went sheer for Sense and Sensibility, either. Last month, she surprised fans (of both her fashion and film work) in a little black naked dress by Shushu/Tong. Her neon pink bra and matching briefs were unmissable beneath the short-sleeve style's unlined floral lace.

Daisy Edgar-Jones tested the lingerie dressing trend in a neon pink bra and a lacy little black dress for Sense and Sensibility

This look was decidedly un-method, but it wasn't off-brand for her press tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Judging by her latest looks, Edgar-Jones might ride the rest of the Sense and Sensibility wave in designs that bridge the gap between her on- and off-screen worlds. Who knows? By the time she reaches New York City or L.A. (naked styling safe havens for celebrities), maybe she'll ditch method dressing entirely. Edgar-Jones's dresses are only getting sheerer, after all.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.