Daisy Edgar-Jones's Naked Dress Series Gets the 'Sense and Sensibility' Treatment in Australia

Last month, Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed that being sewn into her Sense and Sensibilitycorsets, petticoats, and dresses helped her understand her character, Elinor Dashwood. It's no surprise then that corsetry played a part in the actor's press tour wardrobe, too. On October 1, Edgar-Jones got into character (sort of) at the Australian premiere, wearing a custom corset dress from Miu Miu with a naked dressing twist.
The new film adaptation was released in the UK on September 25, but the rest of the world has to wait until October 16 to see the Jane Austen adaptation. There is a silver lining, though: Edgar-Jones and her stylist, Dani Michelle, still have two weeks of red carpet looks up their sleeves. For the Sydney screening, she steered far away from method styling with her sheerest Sense and Sensibility select yet.
The Miu Miu look consisted of a beige bodysuit, transparent satin slip, and a method-inspired corset. The design details featured bow-tied straps, ruffled hems, and silver sequins embroidered sporadically from bodice to train. The paillettes extended onto the lace-front, grommeted corset.
The gown-and-corset combination channeled a Jane Austen heroine's affinity for whimsy and romance, rather than mimicking a specific silhouette from the Regency era. Edgar-Jones accessorized the method-adjacent fashion moment with champagne-colored peep-toe pumps.
While Edgar-Jones has been a Miu Miu girl since 2022—attending Paris Fashion Week Shows, collecting the brand's It bags, and going custom for red carpets—she didn't just reunite with the Italian label because she's a longtime supporter. Miu Miu knows its way around sheer styling (see Gigi Hadid's underwear-revealing gown at the 2026 Met Gala and Joey King's see-through puff-sleeve style at the Practical Magic 2 premiere), a trend that Edgar-Jones really leaned into this year.
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This isn't the first time Edgar-Jones went sheer for Sense and Sensibility, either. Last month, she surprised fans (of both her fashion and film work) in a little black naked dress by Shushu/Tong. Her neon pink bra and matching briefs were unmissable beneath the short-sleeve style's unlined floral lace.
Judging by her latest looks, Edgar-Jones might ride the rest of the Sense and Sensibility wave in designs that bridge the gap between her on- and off-screen worlds. Who knows? By the time she reaches New York City or L.A. (naked styling safe havens for celebrities), maybe she'll ditch method dressing entirely. Edgar-Jones's dresses are only getting sheerer, after all.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.