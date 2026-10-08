Co-founders Mara Goodman Aflalo and Nikki Alexa Reynen found the closing look from the Chloé Spring/Summer 1999 collection in August. After Raffe Vintage shared the news on Instagram, Michelle's team asked to use the two-piece for the film's press tour. Loaning it to a London-based star promoting a Jane Austen adaptation felt like kismet: Reynen and Aflalo sourced the "perfect condition" corset-and-skirt co-ord on a recent trip to London.
Featuring an ivory lace-up corset and a lavender, glossy-meets-matte maxi skirt, the look was designed by Chloé's former creative director Stella McCartney. While most of the label's catalog is available for purchase, this rare find was sourced with the intention of becoming part of Raffe Vintage's Permanent Collection in New York City.
"We choose to keep some really special pieces in our archive for the sake of preservation," Aflalo says. "It's nice to get a moment like this on Daisy and have this piece be seen and live that part of its story, and then we get the opportunity to preserve it and make sure it stays in great condition over time."
While the exchange began in the late summer, it wasn't until Tuesday, 24 hours before Edgar-Jones's return to the red carpet, that "[the team] confirmed it would be for the L.A. premiere," Aflalo says.
As the actor walked in the cape-style-sleeve look, the "group chat was elated," she adds. "It was such a surreal experience. She looks stunning, and I can't imagine someone who could have done it more justice."
While the subtly printed corset, sheer sleeves, and skirt weren't method dressing per se, Aflalo notes a possible connection. "This collection was pivotal for Chloé and for Stella and her career," she says. According to Aflalo, for the line, McCartney pulled inspiration from embroidery, corsetry, and "the jacquard movement" of early 19th-century England, during which Sense and Sensibility takes place. The reason it is notable: "Stella took a lot of British influences in this collection, [at] a house that was, historically [and] classically French."
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On Instagram, Michelle revealed this exact Chloé design was also at "the center" of Edgar-Jones's mood board for this press tour. "When creating customs and imagining our world, Daisy always said she wanted to wear lavender to honor Elinor’s costumes, and having our final red carpet in this moment was everything," she said.
According to Aflalo, that link is exactly why the corseted look complemented Edgar-Jones's method-adjacent approach so seamlessly. "She's doing vintage in a really thoughtful way where it's reading modern, but it's also reading of the time," she says. "Getting to be a part of that process is monumental."
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.