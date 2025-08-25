Emma Stone Always Rules the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet—These Are Her All-Time Best Looks
This August, she's set to make her first appearance in seven years.
The Venice Film Festival has been noticeably Emma Stone-less since 2018. But this week, the A-lister and her designer-packed suitcases (presumably from Louis Vuitton) are jetting to Venice ahead of her sci-fi film Bugonoia's premiere on August 28.
If Stone's return is even remotely as grand as her most recent Venice Film Festival, her step-and-repeats will spotlight the best of Louis Vuitton. Back in August 2018, her brand ambassadorship was merely months old—even so, she had first dibs on the Resort 2019 collection.
Fresh off the gondola, The Favourite actor was decked in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a striped bodice, white shorts, and even LV pumps. The next day, stylist Petra Flannery selected another Resort find for Stone: a custom recreation of Look 53. Instead of wearing the sheer illusion style as a cape, the Oscar winner transformed it into a gown.
This year, Stone and Flannery are back for their fourth Venice Film Festival together, primed with their pick of Louis Vuitton's runways. In 2025 alone, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière dressed Stone for the Oscars, Cannes Film Festival, and Vogue's entire September spread. All this to say? I'm anticipating standout styles from the brand's latest lines. Fall 2025's Look 49 and its lingerie-inspired lace feel right up Stone's classically feminine alley.
The star's previous Venice Film Festival circuits primed her for a stellar homecoming this year. Before her Bugonia premiere, let's take a gondola ride through Emma Stone's Venice style evolution.
2014
Somehow, Louis Vuitton didn't make it into Stone's Venice Film Festival debut. Instead, she arrived at the Birdman photo-call in a cropped tank and patterned pants, courtesy of Proenza Schouler. She paired the black-and-white set with matching Christian Louboutins.
A few hours later, Stone swapped street style for full glam at the Birdman premiere. She (and Flannery) sourced Valentino Fall 2014 Couture for a plunging tulle gown in emerald green.
She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting out of a necklace and earrings. You wouldn't know it from the red carpet photos, but nude Jimmy Choo sandals hid underneath her tulle skirt.
2016
At the Venice Film Festival, celebrities start serving look the moment they touch down at the airport. Before boarding her private boat in 2016, Stone was photographed in a sweater dress and leather sandals. A matching brown backpack acted as her carry-on.
Flirty mini dresses dominated Stone's La La Land press tour, so of course one made it in her VFF suitcase. She chose a green Giambattista Valli mini with three-quarter-length sleeves and a high neckline. The entire thigh-length number featured pink floral embroidery.
In a sea of summery styles, Stone's knitted ankle-length dress leaned surprisingly autumnal. The black, burgundy, and cream-colored maxi hailed from Peter Pilotto Resort 2017. Even her brown Jimmy Choos looked straight out of her fall wardrobe.
For the La La Land premiere, a.k.a. the grand finale, Stone and Flannery tapped Versace Fall 2016 for a fringed silver gown. The most headline-worthy accents? Its sleek turtleneck and complementary paneling.
2018
On behalf of The Favourite in 2018, Stone and Flannery curated four top-tier outfits, most with Louis Vuitton tags. First, she styled a striped blouse with white high-rise shorts, both from the label's Resort 2019 collection. Even her pointy pumps were from Louis Vuitton.
Always on board for a quirky color combo, Stone pulled off a pastel pink blouse with a sky blue midi skirt. Her sky-high heels included contrasting ankle straps. Zoom in and you'll see the brown monogram belongs to Louis Vuitton, of course.
For The Favourite's official photo-call, Stone got her hands on Look 40 out of the 59-piece Resort line. She coupled the shoulder-padded long-sleeve with the matching wrap skirt—minus the leather bomber jacket and a bucket bag. Instead of the model's chunky sneakers, Stone slipped on floral pumps from Louis Vuitton.
For her final Venice Film Festival apperarance, Stone left it all on the red carpet in Louis Vuitton. With help from Ghesquière, she transformed a sheer Resort 2019 cape into a plunging gown. It spotlighted the same embroidered neckline and bedazzled bodice, without the neon pink separates underneath.
