Zoë Kravitz is living every wannabe French girl's dream right now. She's currently on the Paris leg of her Caught Stealing press tour, wearing one Parisian staple after another. (And making the entire internet jealous while she's at it.)

On August 21, Kravitz (and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg) swapped fall 2025's silk skirt trend for a similar style: a champagne slip dress. The spaghetti-strap mini looked straight out of Carrie Bradshaw's closet, which makes sense given Kravitz's affinity for '90s attire. Ivory lace book-ended both the skirt's hem and her neckline. It even covered the bodice, creating a makeshift empire waistline. As if it didn't feel Carrie-coded enough, the lace-trimmed skirt stopped just above her knees.

Until now, Kravitz wore her trusty Manolo Blahnik Jade Mules with four press tour looks. That ended when she introduced a strikingly similar pair, also in black. Contrary to her Manolos, which featured 2.5" heels and peep-toe leather uppers, the new mules leaned a bit more sandal-adjacent with straps criss-crossed atop her toes.

Zoë Kravitz posed at the comedy's Paris premiere in the lingerie slip trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some actors transform into their character during a press tour, but Kravitz isn't going that route. The fashion muse is channeling herself—specifically her after-hours collection. Her latest LCD (little champagne dress) nearly mimicked a Saint Laurent dress she wore to the Fall 2025 show in March.

The only difference? Its lace-lined bodice was see-through, delivering a free-the-nip moment. Her lace-up sandals, also from Saint Laurent, were equally strappy, except with ankle straps.

Back in March, Zoë wore a nearly-identical mini at the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Besides her own Saint Laurent throwback, Kravitz's latest look instantly reminded me of Rihanna's final Smurfs step-and-repeat. On July 18, the pregnant star broke the internet in ballgown-ified lingerie, fittingly from Saint Laurent. The plunging bust was made of lace, similar to Kravitz's mini. Hers was also semi-sheer.

Last month, Rihanna also wore lacy Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lingerie trend extends far beyond the red carpet, as any influential fad does. Two weeks post-Rihanna, Bella Hadid popped up in a lacy slip dress, courtesy of Mango. It had all the makings of a classic nightgown, including a V-shaped neckline, ultra-thin straps, and lace paneling.

What's more, Mango's site calls it a "lingerie style" made for outside the bedroom. The tiered skirt, however, leaned more daytime than Kravitz's thigh-grazing mini.

Two weeks after RiRi's step-and-repeat, Bella Hadid debuted her take on the trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Based on her press tour's schedule, Kravitz will be jetting to another style capital in a matter of hours. Selfishly, I wish she'd stay put in Paris for a few more days. I need more French-inspired fashion from my favorite It girl. Europe clearly brings out the best style in her.

