Zoë Kravitz Red Carpet-Proofs the Lingerie Slip Dress Trend
She's been in on the craze since March.
Zoë Kravitz is living every wannabe French girl's dream right now. She's currently on the Paris leg of her Caught Stealing press tour, wearing one Parisian staple after another. (And making the entire internet jealous while she's at it.)
On August 21, Kravitz (and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg) swapped fall 2025's silk skirt trend for a similar style: a champagne slip dress. The spaghetti-strap mini looked straight out of Carrie Bradshaw's closet, which makes sense given Kravitz's affinity for '90s attire. Ivory lace book-ended both the skirt's hem and her neckline. It even covered the bodice, creating a makeshift empire waistline. As if it didn't feel Carrie-coded enough, the lace-trimmed skirt stopped just above her knees.
Until now, Kravitz wore her trusty Manolo Blahnik Jade Mules with four press tour looks. That ended when she introduced a strikingly similar pair, also in black. Contrary to her Manolos, which featured 2.5" heels and peep-toe leather uppers, the new mules leaned a bit more sandal-adjacent with straps criss-crossed atop her toes.
Some actors transform into their character during a press tour, but Kravitz isn't going that route. The fashion muse is channeling herself—specifically her after-hours collection. Her latest LCD (little champagne dress) nearly mimicked a Saint Laurent dress she wore to the Fall 2025 show in March.
The only difference? Its lace-lined bodice was see-through, delivering a free-the-nip moment. Her lace-up sandals, also from Saint Laurent, were equally strappy, except with ankle straps.
Besides her own Saint Laurent throwback, Kravitz's latest look instantly reminded me of Rihanna's final Smurfs step-and-repeat. On July 18, the pregnant star broke the internet in ballgown-ified lingerie, fittingly from Saint Laurent. The plunging bust was made of lace, similar to Kravitz's mini. Hers was also semi-sheer.
The lingerie trend extends far beyond the red carpet, as any influential fad does. Two weeks post-Rihanna, Bella Hadid popped up in a lacy slip dress, courtesy of Mango. It had all the makings of a classic nightgown, including a V-shaped neckline, ultra-thin straps, and lace paneling.
What's more, Mango's site calls it a "lingerie style" made for outside the bedroom. The tiered skirt, however, leaned more daytime than Kravitz's thigh-grazing mini.
Based on her press tour's schedule, Kravitz will be jetting to another style capital in a matter of hours. Selfishly, I wish she'd stay put in Paris for a few more days. I need more French-inspired fashion from my favorite It girl. Europe clearly brings out the best style in her.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.