Emma Stone Elevates Her Signature Red Carpet Look in a Backless Beaded Gown at the Oscars
The woman has a uniform.
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Emma Stone sticks to a theme when it comes to red carpet looks. She loves a simplistic silhouette, a column skirt, and a subtle hint of shimmer. She never wears print, and she keeps accessories to a tasteful minimum.
Tonight, the actor is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress for her lead role in Bugonia. Naturally, her 2026 Oscars look was Emma-coded through and through. Stone walked the annual red carpet in a cap-sleeve gown with a low-cut neckline and an even lower back.
The dress—a custom Louis Vuitton creation—was the picture of understated elegance, covered in tens of thousands of shimmering pearlescent beads.Article continues below
Stone has already attended several high-profile red carpets this year and has remained loyal to her styling rules on each and every one of them. Just two weeks ago, she attended the Actors Awards in another LV design. The gown was conceptually similar, with the only notable difference being the beaded jacket she wore on top.
In January, Stone kicked off the 2026 award show circuit in yet another beaded column number. She wore a butter yellow maxi skirt and satin crop top, also by Louis Vuitton, at the Golden Globes.
What can I say? The woman has a uniform.
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.