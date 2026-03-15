Emma Stone Elevates Her Signature Red Carpet Look in a Backless Beaded Gown at the Oscars

Emma Stone sticks to a theme when it comes to red carpet looks. She loves a simplistic silhouette, a column skirt, and a subtle hint of shimmer. She never wears print, and she keeps accessories to a tasteful minimum.

Tonight, the actor is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress for her lead role in Bugonia. Naturally, her 2026 Oscars look was Emma-coded through and through. Stone walked the annual red carpet in a cap-sleeve gown with a low-cut neckline and an even lower back.

The dress—a custom Louis Vuitton creation—was the picture of understated elegance, covered in tens of thousands of shimmering pearlescent beads.

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Emma Stone walked the Oscars red carpet in custom Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The custom gown featured a plunging back and a shimmery pearlescent hue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone has already attended several high-profile red carpets this year and has remained loyal to her styling rules on each and every one of them. Just two weeks ago, she attended the Actors Awards in another LV design. The gown was conceptually similar, with the only notable difference being the beaded jacket she wore on top.

Stone wore a similar dress two weeks prior at the Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In January, Stone kicked off the 2026 award show circuit in yet another beaded column number. She wore a butter yellow maxi skirt and satin crop top, also by Louis Vuitton, at the Golden Globes.

She wore a butter yellow co-ord at the Golden Globes earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What can I say? The woman has a uniform.