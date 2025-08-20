Keke Palmer Scoops Up a Rihanna-Level Rare Louis Vuitton Bag
Her bag collection gets more impressive by the post.
Meeting Rihanna's sartorial level is no small feat. Keke Palmer, however, is coming close. This year, Palmer has been sourcing vintage from the star's favorite labels like Dior and Gucci. On August 19, she debuted her newest find: a rare Louis Vuitton Marilyn Bag, circa Fall/Winter 2007.
Before heading to a concert, Palmer posed for an Instagram-worthy photoshoot inside her Studio City home in California. My eyes (and presumably, Rihanna's) immediately went to her multi-color top-handle bag, courtesy of a collaboration between Marc Jacobs, former Vuitton creative director, and Takashi Murakami. The bag's body was made of rainbow monogram canvas, plus blue alligator trim along the top flap, each corner, and the chainlink strap. Its gold studs and push-lock closure only made the discontinued style more rare.
Where did Palmer discover such a score, you ask? Presumably, at one of her favorite secondhand spots. In April 2024, What Goes Around Comes Around NYC called the Marilyn "a true collector's item," listing it for upwards of $5,000. Perhaps Palmer got her hands on this exact piece.
If it wasn't for the Marilyn, Palmer's button-down and trousers would've leaned business casual. Instead, they felt Y2K-inspired—specifically, the blue button-down, which she tucked into her bra. Palmer's take on the naked shoe trend practically transported fans back to '07. A chunky rope chain and button earrings matched the bag's gold hardware.
Palmer is actively growing her bag collection as we speak. In late July, she gave her 14.6 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her newest purchase: an early-2000s Dior Saddle Bag made of leopard pony hair.
The shoulder style looked good as new, from the red strap to the dangled "D" buckle charm. According to Vestiaire Collective, the limited-edition design is available for $5,950.
The month prior, Palmer became the proud owner of a Gucci Pochette. On June 18, the itty-bitty bag (probably) held just her lipstick and phone, but it still served a look. Its orange suede exterior matched her copper blowout to a T, minus the monogram canvas paneling. Believe it or not, Palmer's Pochette recently re-sold for $420. A new model is listed at $1,150.
As of right now, Rihanna's heap of handbags still has Palmer beat in terms of size and number. If she keeps sourcing vintage shops at this rate, her bag collection will be fully Rihanna-ified in no time.
Shop Styles Inspired by Keke Palmer
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.