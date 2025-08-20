Keke Palmer Scoops Up a Rihanna-Level Rare Louis Vuitton Bag

Meeting Rihanna's sartorial level is no small feat. Keke Palmer, however, is coming close. This year, Palmer has been sourcing vintage from the star's favorite labels like Dior and Gucci. On August 19, she debuted her newest find: a rare Louis Vuitton Marilyn Bag, circa Fall/Winter 2007.

Before heading to a concert, Palmer posed for an Instagram-worthy photoshoot inside her Studio City home in California. My eyes (and presumably, Rihanna's) immediately went to her multi-color top-handle bag, courtesy of a collaboration between Marc Jacobs, former Vuitton creative director, and Takashi Murakami. The bag's body was made of rainbow monogram canvas, plus blue alligator trim along the top flap, each corner, and the chainlink strap. Its gold studs and push-lock closure only made the discontinued style more rare.

Where did Palmer discover such a score, you ask? Presumably, at one of her favorite secondhand spots. In April 2024, What Goes Around Comes Around NYC called the Marilyn "a true collector's item," listing it for upwards of $5,000. Perhaps Palmer got her hands on this exact piece.

Keke Palmer posed with her new Louis Vuitton Marilyn. (Image credit: @kekepalmer)

If it wasn't for the Marilyn, Palmer's button-down and trousers would've leaned business casual. Instead, they felt Y2K-inspired—specifically, the blue button-down, which she tucked into her bra. Palmer's take on the naked shoe trend practically transported fans back to '07. A chunky rope chain and button earrings matched the bag's gold hardware.

Her IG post is right up Rihanna's alley. (Image credit: @kekepalmer)

Palmer is actively growing her bag collection as we speak. In late July, she gave her 14.6 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her newest purchase: an early-2000s Dior Saddle Bag made of leopard pony hair.

The shoulder style looked good as new, from the red strap to the dangled "D" buckle charm. According to Vestiaire Collective, the limited-edition design is available for $5,950.

A few weeks earlier, Keke showed off her vintage Dior Saddle. (Image credit: @kekepalmer)

The month prior, Palmer became the proud owner of a Gucci Pochette. On June 18, the itty-bitty bag (probably) held just her lipstick and phone, but it still served a look. Its orange suede exterior matched her copper blowout to a T, minus the monogram canvas paneling. Believe it or not, Palmer's Pochette recently re-sold for $420. A new model is listed at $1,150.

In late June, a limited-edition Gucci Pochette joined the ranks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of right now, Rihanna's heap of handbags still has Palmer beat in terms of size and number. If she keeps sourcing vintage shops at this rate, her bag collection will be fully Rihanna-ified in no time.

