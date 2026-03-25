Zendaya's Paris 'The Drama' Premiere Gown Marries Bridal Method Dressing With 2026's Winning Red Carpet Trend
Her Louis Vuitton dress would’ve fit in at the Academy Awards.
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Earlier this month, Zendaya debuted her Vivienne Westwood dress from the 2015 Oscars as The Drama press tour's "something old." When the wedding dramedy’s Paris premiere called for "something new," Zendaya and stylist Law Roach sourced the designer that's been dressing her in bridal white for years—Louis Vuitton—and red carpet trends approved by the industry’s best-dressed leading ladies.
Once it came time to step-and-repeat, Zendaya traded her daytime button-down shirt outfit for the envy of any minimalist bride. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière crafted the long-sleeve, column gown just for her, starting with a high, shoulder-padded neckline. (The Louis Vuitton leader designed another white, wedding-worthy gown for her last Paris premiere, 2024's Challengers.) Subtle, vertically-seamed darts atop her cinched waist added the stark white shade's only texture. Once Zendaya turned around, her bridal-adjacent dress took a bold turn.
Plot twist: Zendaya's entire back was on full display, thanks to a square-shaped cut-out beneath her high neckline. An oversize, black satin bow acted in lieu of a veil, which she hasn't tested beyond the mid-wedding set of The Drama (that we know of). Each end of the bow-tied ribbon—a persistent 2026 wedding dress trend—cascaded behind her like an elongated train. To finish, a slit up the column skirt's back revealed matching Louis Vuitton pumps. That's right, her beloved Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos earned an evening off.Article continues below
And just like that, Zendaya's east-west, Jessica McCormack engagement ring went back into hiding. (It was her plus-one at the L.A. premiere, though.) Instead, David Morris's Le Jardin Wild Flower Necklace was her jewelry suite's centerpiece. How couldn't it be, with five cascading rows of 22.5-carat diamonds? The multi-tier design's estimated $210,000 price tag beat her engagement ring by about $90,000. To match her brilliant-cut, diamond stud earrings, Zendaya added one final, six-figure David Morris necklace to the mix.
The undertones of Zendaya's two-tone number are purely bridal, but it also endorsed a burgeoning red carpet trend: black-and-white gowns. Similar grayscale combinations were the star of 2026's award season circuit. It started gaining traction at the Golden Globes, when Selena Gomez and Charli xcx stacked the shades on top of each other in Chanel and Saint Laurent, respectively.
Blackpink's Lisa and Olivia Dean picked up where the Golden Globes left off at the 2026 Grammys in black-and-white Saint Laurent and Chanel. Once the Actor Awards rolled around, Jessie Buckley, Quinta Brunson, Demi Moore, Dove Cameron, and Michelle Monaghan declared the color combination a bona fide fixture of 2026 fashion.
Black-and-white dresses even got a close-up at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hollywood's second buzziest red carpet of the year. Julia Fox, for one, arrived in a white Viktor & Rolf couture gown, featuring sculptural sleeves that stretched far beyond the bodice's black floral appliqués. Then, Tracee Ellis Ross showed out in a Marine Serre Spring 2026 dress. What began as a skintight, black turtleneck transformed into an ultra-ruffled, stark white skirt.
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With how consistent black-and-white dresses were this award season, there's no way the trend would've disappeared with the final acceptance speech. Here's hoping Zendaya will keep its legacy alive at future The Drama premieres. Black against white fabric is all but made for a thriller about a bride with a dark secret, right?
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.