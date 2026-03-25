Earlier this month, Zendaya debuted her Vivienne Westwood dress from the 2015 Oscars as The Drama press tour's "something old." When the wedding dramedy’s Paris premiere called for "something new," Zendaya and stylist Law Roach sourced the designer that's been dressing her in bridal white for years—Louis Vuitton—and red carpet trends approved by the industry’s best-dressed leading ladies.

Once it came time to step-and-repeat, Zendaya traded her daytime button-down shirt outfit for the envy of any minimalist bride. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière crafted the long-sleeve, column gown just for her, starting with a high, shoulder-padded neckline. (The Louis Vuitton leader designed another white, wedding-worthy gown for her last Paris premiere, 2024's Challengers.) Subtle, vertically-seamed darts atop her cinched waist added the stark white shade's only texture. Once Zendaya turned around, her bridal-adjacent dress took a bold turn.

Zendaya's "something new" was a black-and-white Louis Vuitton gown at The Drama's Paris premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plot twist: Zendaya's entire back was on full display, thanks to a square-shaped cut-out beneath her high neckline. An oversize, black satin bow acted in lieu of a veil, which she hasn't tested beyond the mid-wedding set of The Drama (that we know of). Each end of the bow-tied ribbon—a persistent 2026 wedding dress trend—cascaded behind her like an elongated train. To finish, a slit up the column skirt's back revealed matching Louis Vuitton pumps. That's right, her beloved Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos earned an evening off.

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A moment for the back of Zendaya's two-tone dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, Zendaya's east-west, Jessica McCormack engagement ring went back into hiding. (It was her plus-one at the L.A. premiere, though.) Instead, David Morris's Le Jardin Wild Flower Necklace was her jewelry suite's centerpiece. How couldn't it be, with five cascading rows of 22.5-carat diamonds? The multi-tier design's estimated $210,000 price tag beat her engagement ring by about $90,000. To match her brilliant-cut, diamond stud earrings, Zendaya added one final, six-figure David Morris necklace to the mix.

Law Roach frosted Zendaya's high neckline with six-figures worth of bling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The undertones of Zendaya's two-tone number are purely bridal, but it also endorsed a burgeoning red carpet trend: black-and-white gowns. Similar grayscale combinations were the star of 2026's award season circuit. It started gaining traction at the Golden Globes, when Selena Gomez and Charli xcx stacked the shades on top of each other in Chanel and Saint Laurent, respectively.

Selena Gomez and Charli xcx helped pioneer the black-and-white dress trend at the Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blackpink's Lisa and Olivia Dean picked up where the Golden Globes left off at the 2026 Grammys in black-and-white Saint Laurent and Chanel. Once the Actor Awards rolled around, Jessie Buckley, Quinta Brunson, Demi Moore, Dove Cameron, and Michelle Monaghan declared the color combination a bona fide fixture of 2026 fashion.

Quinta Brunson, Demi Moore, and Jessie Buckley all wore black-and-white dresses at the Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black-and-white dresses even got a close-up at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hollywood's second buzziest red carpet of the year. Julia Fox, for one, arrived in a white Viktor & Rolf couture gown, featuring sculptural sleeves that stretched far beyond the bodice's black floral appliqués. Then, Tracee Ellis Ross showed out in a Marine Serre Spring 2026 dress. What began as a skintight, black turtleneck transformed into an ultra-ruffled, stark white skirt.

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Julia Fox and Tracee Ellis Ross expanded the color combination's reach to the Oscars Vanity Fair red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With how consistent black-and-white dresses were this award season, there's no way the trend would've disappeared with the final acceptance speech. Here's hoping Zendaya will keep its legacy alive at future The Drama premieres. Black against white fabric is all but made for a thriller about a bride with a dark secret, right?