Emma Stone's 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Louis Vuitton Dress Showers Her With Iridescent Fish Scales
The actor slipped into a scaly gown to present an award at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.
Emma Stone looked like a gorgeous fish on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. Styled by her frequent Oscars red carpet fashion collaborator Petra Flannery, the 36-year-old channeled 1920s minimalism in a custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in iridescent nude scales to present the evening's Best Actress award to the 97th Annual Academy Award nominees. She accessorized the dress—which was crafted using a new fabrication technique dreamt up by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière—with cascading diamond drop earrings and strappy ivory sandals.
As for her glam, Stone tapped hairstylist Mara Rozsak to set her auburn pixie haircut in glossy 1920s finger waves. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin topped off the sultry ensemble with black winged eyeliner and cherubic pink blush.
Stone has attended the Oscars six times and already won Best Actress twice. Both times, she chose a gown that subtly alluded to her nominated film. In 2024, when she won the award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, she mimicked the character's pastel color palette and love of baroque silhouettes into a mint-colored Louis Vuitton peplum dress. Crafted from silk cloqué jacquard and embossed with a shell pattern, the gown was accentuated by a 30.47-carat octagonal step-cut Sri Lankan sapphire set on a diamond choker necklace. At some point during the ceremony, though, the bodice of her strapless corset must have snapped. Because after winning the award, she took the stage with one hand pinching the back of her broken Louis Vuitton dress.
"Oh boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,' I'm pretty sure," she joked during her acceptance speech in a nod to her former La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.
In 2017, whens he took home Best Actress for her leading role in La La Land, she method-dressed for the jazz-centric musical in a Givenchy Haute Couture tiered gold fringe column gown designed by Riccardo Tisci. Covered in gold Swarovski crystal embroidery and ombré crystal fringe, it would be one of the last things Tisci designed before departing the French fashion house. Stone accessorized the look with bronze satin sandals and a matching bronze clutch.
Emma Stone's red carpet style has become more and more experimental over time. She generally preferred to play it safe with gowns that evoked classic Hollywood glamour in her twenties. Now in her thirties, she seems far more eager to take risks. A funny girl at heart, The Favourite star knows fashion doesn't have to be so serious. I mean, she literally filled the pockets of her Louis Vuitton dress with popcorn at SNL's 50th anniversary celebration.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
