Anya Taylor-Joy is one of few fashion girls not living in flip-flops right now. Good luck getting her in anything other than the slim sandals trend. Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have tried for years—yet, they come up short every time.

Perhaps Taylor-Joy is one of those shoe collectors who hates how stiff a flip-flop's straps feel in between their toes. I don't blame her, though I'm surprised she hasn't given into summer 2026's hero shoes yet. I guess when another thong-free style is just as strappy as flip-flops (if not more), they're not exactly necessary. That seems to be Taylor-Joy's mindset when it comes to the slim sandal trend.

Anya Taylor-Joy styled the slim sandals trend instead of flip-flops in NYC. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Queen's Gambit star was spotted mid-shopping spree in New York City, her heatwave-proof sandals on full display. One millimeter-thin bands stretched horizontally atop her toes and vamps, before continuing vertically toward her ankles.

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At first glance, they seemed to be an $890 pair from The Row, though she doesn't wear the Olsen twin-led label as often as Bieber or Jenner. The outermost strap was also noticeably missing The Row's itty-bitty, silver buckle atop. That said, they could be the under $300 Serenity Bare Sandal from Reformation. She's remained loyal to the L.A.-based brand's footwear since 2024, after all.

Whether they're Reformation, The Row, or none of the above, the slim sandals elevated her white T-shirt and navy blue mini skirt just like a heeled flip-flop would.

Anya Taylor-Joy isn't the only star pressing pause on the flip-flops takeover. Spring 2026 fashion shows from Calvin Klein, Zimmermann, Tove, and more sampled super-slim sandals without a thong silhouette. Labels like Miu Miu and Mark Fast also introduced the skinniest of straps on their sandal heels. Before long, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Taylor-Joy traded V-shaped thongs for none at all.

A model wore similar slim sandals on the Zimmermann Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Calvin Klein debuted them in black, just like Anya Taylor-Joy's take. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Good for Taylor-Joy, standing strong in her anti-flip-flops stance. That's not to say her summer shoe rack is completely devoid of low-coverage sandals. She's just giving her fellow flip-flop haters another seasonal trend to try—one that doesn't run the risk of blisters.

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Shop the Slim Sandal Trend Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy