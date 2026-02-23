Bella Hadid Proves Straight-Leg Jeans Are Spring 2026's Must-Have Denim

Who needs the runway collections when Bella Hadid is showcasing the best of Spring 2026 denim trends in real time? Since January 1, the model has been going through her extensive collection of jeans to spotlight the most of-the-moment styles. She's rotated between cigarette jeans, white jeans, dark-wash jeans—you name it. There's been one overarching theme connecting all her denim outfits: Hadid is a staunch straight-leg supporter.

She proved this yet again on February 21, when the Ôrebella founder stepped out for a Saturday evening at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. It was her second visit to the legendary hot spot this month; last time, she arrived in black jeans and a vintage Versace blouse. Over the weekend, she went with more of a horse-girl vibe, beginning with a vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci ruched halter top tucked into high-rise, bright blue, straight-leg jeans. She cinched them with a braided Yves Saint Laurent belt featuring an oversize brass buckle, for extra Western energy.

Bella Hadid's straight-leg, country-coded jeans stood out in a sea of L.A. cool-girl looks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Cowboy boots would've been the jeans' obvious counterpart, but she chose black pumps instead, with a touch of suede decorating each pointy toe box. They matched her brown suede bomber jacket.

Hadid accessorized with her trusty Saint Laurent Mombasa Bag, last spotted during her mid-January trip to New York City. Its slouchy shape, leather-covered handle, and yellow gold hardware leaned into the bohemian side of country-core dressing. Plus, the silhouette dates back to Tom Ford's Spring 2002 collection for the French brand, giving Hadid's final 'fit the nostalgia she adores.

At this rate, Hadid will make straight-leg jeans the most coveted denim shape of Spring 2026, confirming what brands like Valentino, Celine, Balenciaga, and Dior told us with their seasonal collections. This year alone, she's worn the silhouette with Salomon hiking sneakers, floor-length fur, oversize hoodies, and knee-high boots. Since "goes-with-everything" jeans are hard to come by, Marie Claire suggests you waste no time securing a straight-leg, Hadid-coded pair (or two).

