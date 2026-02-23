Bella Hadid Proves Straight-Leg Jeans Are Spring 2026's Must-Have Denim
The silhouette ties her entire wardrobe together.
Who needs the runway collections when Bella Hadid is showcasing the best of Spring 2026 denim trends in real time? Since January 1, the model has been going through her extensive collection of jeans to spotlight the most of-the-moment styles. She's rotated between cigarette jeans, white jeans, dark-wash jeans—you name it. There's been one overarching theme connecting all her denim outfits: Hadid is a staunch straight-leg supporter.
She proved this yet again on February 21, when the Ôrebella founder stepped out for a Saturday evening at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. It was her second visit to the legendary hot spot this month; last time, she arrived in black jeans and a vintage Versace blouse. Over the weekend, she went with more of a horse-girl vibe, beginning with a vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci ruched halter top tucked into high-rise, bright blue, straight-leg jeans. She cinched them with a braided Yves Saint Laurent belt featuring an oversize brass buckle, for extra Western energy.
Cowboy boots would've been the jeans' obvious counterpart, but she chose black pumps instead, with a touch of suede decorating each pointy toe box. They matched her brown suede bomber jacket.
Hadid accessorized with her trusty Saint Laurent Mombasa Bag, last spotted during her mid-January trip to New York City. Its slouchy shape, leather-covered handle, and yellow gold hardware leaned into the bohemian side of country-core dressing. Plus, the silhouette dates back to Tom Ford's Spring 2002 collection for the French brand, giving Hadid's final 'fit the nostalgia she adores.
At this rate, Hadid will make straight-leg jeans the most coveted denim shape of Spring 2026, confirming what brands like Valentino, Celine, Balenciaga, and Dior told us with their seasonal collections. This year alone, she's worn the silhouette with Salomon hiking sneakers, floor-length fur, oversize hoodies, and knee-high boots. Since "goes-with-everything" jeans are hard to come by, Marie Claire suggests you waste no time securing a straight-leg, Hadid-coded pair (or two).
Shop the Straight-Leg Jeans Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.