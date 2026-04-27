Despite every minimalist and their mother styling The Row's Dune Sandal last summer, they never flip-flopped onto Zendaya's shoe rack. She waited until April 2026 to shop The Row's sandals—and test-drive another flip-flop trend.

Zendaya was spotted in The Row's platform Ginza Sandals after securing In-N-Out with husband Tom Holland. Usually, her off-duty outfit's biggest surprise is her rarely-seen Jessica McCormack engagement ring. This time, fans were most floored the loafer and Christian Louboutin So Kate enthusiast chose open-toe shoes.

Zendaya grabbed lunch with her husband, Tom Holland, in The Row's platform flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The $990 slides mirrored the equally-thick, V-shaped straps seen on The Row's Dune Sandals, except cotton-blend grosgrain traded places with calfskin leather. From there, each one-inch sole was crafted from silky-soft suede—a switch that made them suitable for spring. Much like Z's minimalist flats outfit last month, her It shoes matched a black long-sleeve. Then, white palazzo pants—in lieu of March's side-slitted maxi skirt—completed 2026's leading red carpet trend.

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The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops $990 at NET-A-PORTER

Last summer, the question wasn't if celebrities were pro-flip-flops—but how many. Everyone from New York City's Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence to L.A.'s Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner flaunted their perfect pedicures in The Row thongs. The latter It girls wasted no time declaring them one of Spring 2026's most persistent pairs, and they even returned in heeled flip-flop form.

Bieber prefers three-inch heels or higher, but now, Zendaya made a case for the platform flip-flop trend instead. See? You can elongate late-spring or early-summer outfits without putting too much strain on your soles. Plus, platforms make Z's flip-flops more beach-friendly than, say, The Row Sacha Sandals in Bieber's closet. They deserve a spot on Zendaya's vacation packing list—and yours, too.

Shop Platform Flip-Flops Inspired by Zendaya

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TOPICS Zendaya