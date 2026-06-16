The flip-flops trend is so back. No surprise there, since it never really left Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's shoe racks. Fashion girls are still styling their It shoes the Summer 2025 way, too. On June 15, Bieber revisited yesteryear's flip-flops and jeans outfit formula with new (to her) thongs.

One year after Bieber helped create the ultimate cool-girl uniform, it third-wheeled her fro-yo date with Justin Bieber in L.A. First, she sourced her ever-expanding denim collection for straight-leg jeans. At this point, similar sky-blue styles should be rebranded the Hailey Bieber Jeans. She rarely wears any other silhouette.

The just-short-of-skintight bottoms featured the best of both stovepipe and cigarette worlds, while stopping a few inches short of her ankles. That way, she ran no risk of shielding her shoe trend.

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Hailey Bieber was spotted in L.A. wearing her favorite flip-flops and jeans outfit formula. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For Bieber, there's no such thing as too many black leather flip-flops. She's the proud owner of flat, kitten heel, and stiletto styles from The Row and Toteme, all of which boast eye-squinting price tags. But this week, L.A.'s street style scene welcomed one of her most wallet-friendly pairs.

She hit up Australian label A.EMERY for the $200 Kinto Sandal. Every element—including the straps, square-toe insoles, and low-profile treads—was molded from soft, full grain leather. The main difference between these and The Row City Flip Flops she wore nonstop last summer? Each V-shaped band started out skinny and doubled in width beside Bieber's arches.

Bieber's jeans and flip-flops weren't her only déjà vu-inducing picks. The model slipped an oversize, New York City-branded crewneck over her slickback bun and oval-shaped sunglasses. She did the same last October with a vintage Dior sweatshirt, her favorite Gap jeans, and The Row's $890 City Flip-Flop.

Speaking of familiar outfits: Last month, while other It girls paired sneaker trends with jeans, Bieber stayed true to her unlikely duo on more than one occasion. On May 13, almost-identical denim joined Toteme's kitten heel flip-flops, a black tank top, and a khaki-colored trench coat in Beverly Hills.

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Last month, Bieber styled almost the same cool-girl uniform, except with kitten heels. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A few weeks later, Bieber tapped into the Katie Holmes, Ayo Edebiri, and Taylor Swift-approved button-down takeover with an oversize Oxford. Leaving the linen, stark-white top slightly unbuttoned revealed Bieber's beloved Gap Low Rise '90s Jeans and the same two-inch-high Toteme thongs.

Bieber can't stop, won't stop styling jeans with flip-flops for yet another summer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

See? Bieber is living in jeans and flip-flops this summer. Last year's trial run proved they're worthy of any event on her calendar. Now, it's nothing but smooth style sailing ahead for Bieber's signature June, July, and August set.

Shop Flip-Flops and Jeans Inspired by Hailey Bieber

TOPICS Hailey Bieber