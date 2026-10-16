Every year, when Slipper Season resumes, shearling-lined shoes take over the celebrity street style circuit. Lawrence, for one, recently reunited with her beloved $195 Ugg boots. But the unwelcome heatwave in New York City sent them back to storage: sadly, flip-flop-friendly forecasts remain the norm. But that didn't stop her from styling the sandals in an autumnal way.
On October 15, Lawrence wore a gray sweater with a white coat, ripped jeans, and the slightly strange pièce de résistance: vintage Valentino flip-flops, covered with fur.
While the questionably seasonal sandals are made for today's freaky shoe supporters, Valentino introduced them in Fall/Winter 2017. Then-creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli presented them as a cold-weather pair. I wonder if the almost decade-old design—specifically the rubber bottoms beneath the fur—kept her warm at Troye Sivan's concert. In case they didn't, Lawrence sported a red velvet scarf, too.
Polarizing fur shoes aren't new. In the late 2010s, everyone from Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid to Gigi Hadid and Rihanna put comfort first in shearling shoes that deserved a double take. Back in Oct. 2020, Bieber's black flip-flops took the trend to the next level: fur covered every square inch of the slip-on shoes.
Now, I'm not telling you to try furry flip-flops this fall (I don't know if I'm brave enough). However, if you're having trouble saying goodbye to the slides, these similar styles could help extend their shelf life. At least take a peek at the pairs below. I know J.Law would.
Shop Furry Flip-Flops Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
OluKai
Kipea Heu Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Free People
Counting Sheep 2.0 Slippers
Minnetonka
Summer Slipper
Saint Laurent
Pepe 00 Sandal
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.