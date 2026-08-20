What Shoe Trend? Margaret Qualley Goes Barefoot for 'The Dog Stars' Premiere in Chanel's Most Divisive Sandals

Ever since Chanel debuted the sole-less sandals on the Cruise 2027 runway and divided the internet, I've been scanning the red carpet circuit for a celebrity brave enough to step-and-repeat in them. On August 20, Margaret Qualley proved she has what it takes: The actor went dogs out at The Dog Stars London premiere in Chanel's semi-barefoot shoes. To no one's surprise, they are all anyone can talk about again.

Qualley started the press tour for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, also starring Jacob Elordi, before its theatrical release on Aug. 28. For the event, her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, outfitted her in a black dress from the French luxury house and the barely-there sandals, which featured a duo of bow-tied bands, Chanel-branded heel caps... and nothing more.

Margaret Qualley attended The Dog Stars premiere in Chanel's sole-less sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looks like Qualley booked a pedicure appointment before walking the red carpet—her freshly painted black toes were on full display. Being one of creative director Matthieu Blazy's brand ambassadors, Qualley had no issues securing another fresh-from-the-runway design: a plunging little black dress covered in circle-shaped fringe.

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Qualley proved herself a Chanel girl, through and through. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Qualley's dress (and partial pair of shoes) on the Chanel runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The midi's asymmetrical hem was just short enough to showcase the ballet flat-looking backs of her footwear, which featured the interlocked Cs logo. (As if one could forget the brand responsible for the viral design.)

Appreciate (or dissect) the unconventional heel caps close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Qualley's dress was showcased with the gold pair, the black version of the heel cap also appeared on the Cruise catwalk. Back then, Blazy offset the less-is-more look of the black footwear design with a black-and-white romper, a tweed jacket, and, unexpectedly, a cloth swim-style cap.

The actor's exact shoes debuted alongside a swim-ready romper on the runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Before Qualley could find her seat inside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square theater, reactions from fellow fashion people started rolling in. "Only the most beautiful girl in the world wearing the freakiest shoes in the world," fashion trend analyst Mandy Lee said on Instagram. "Hop on the freaky shoe grind before you get left behind," she added, proving to naysayers that there's always a spot for divisive footwear. Meanwhile, deputy director of social media Christina D'Ambrosio called Qualley's red-carpet look "iconic."

The Substance star isn't the only A-lister with the courage to try unconventional trends. Jennifer Lawrence has a soft spot for toe-ring sandals, Zendaya's Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats are stuck like glue to her soles, and Jennifer Lopez recently sported naked PVC pumps around Italy.

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That said, stay tuned for the next barefoot sandals sighting. Knowing her risk-taking style, I bet Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart already has her eyes on the same polarizing pair.

TOPICS Chanel shoes