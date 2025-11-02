On the Fall 2025 runway circuit, everyone from Calvin Klein to Alberta Ferretti endorsed elevated house slippers as a shoe trend. Seems like fashion has finally caught up to what Ugg has been selling.

Name any fashion girl on your radar, and chances are they have Ugg slippers in their closet, sitting right next to sky-high stilettos aplenty. Selena Gomez? She's loyal to the new Elia Slip-ons. What about Rihanna? Of course. The Grammy winner just recently proved how versatile Uggs are with her embroidered Tasmans. Even Jennifer Lawrence was bit by the Ugg bug back in 2014, and has returned to the label's catalog to shop Coquettes, Classic Talls, and even viral Mini Boots. (J.Law saves her Ugg slippers for the most casual of outings, pairing them with sweatpants and T-shirts.)

They've also become a staple for actors in between scenes. (See: Gomez on the set of Only Murders In the Building wearing a $500 dress and Ugg Classic Slip-Ons.) But that's not to say A-listers don't dress them up: Rihanna's Tasmans looked equally cool with a vintage Dior by John Galliano fur coat, while Dua Lipa styled them similarly with statement outerwear.

With the holidays fast approaching, there's no better time to gift yourself and your loved ones Uggs. After all, stars like RiRi, Sydney Sweeney, and Sophie Turner prove they're so much more than house-only shoes. Ahead, shop celebrity-beloved Ugg slippers before they sell out (again).

Rihanna

Back in January, RiRi wore Ugg x Palace Tasmans with vintage Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If anyone can pair Ugg slippers and vintage Dior, it's Rihanna. She's been an Ugg girl since 2009, and earlier this year stepped out in the brand's collaboration with Palace. She chose a camouflage rendition of the popular Tasman model, adorned with vibrant embroidery. Their rounded toes peeked out from underneath baggy jeans in an of-the-moment indigo wash. Vintage Dior by John Galliano fur added to RiRi's It girl charm.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney is one of Ugg's newest fashion girls-turned-slipper supporters. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the set of Euphoria Season 3, Sweeney swapped Cassie Howard's heels for the Ugg Scuffette II slippers. Consider these $100 slides if you're a homebody, a remote worker, or an actor like Sweeney. Plus, if you need to run an errand, trust their rubber soles will hold up outside.

Dua Lipa

Lipa turned her stroll with fiancé Callum Turner into an Ugg-clad step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lipa's slippers hail from Ugg's second collaboration with Palace. Nowadays, the embroidered slides retail for upwards of $440. But if you wear them as often as Lipa, they could be worth the splurge. Last year, they read effortlessly cool with a leather racing jacket, wide-leg jeans, and a Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.

Mikey Madison

Give it up for an Academy Award winner in Ugg Tasmans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If your travel gear doesn't already include Uggs, you're missing out. In June, Mikey Madison styled the timeless Tasman IIs while leaving a New York City hotel. Though loafers would've been her Burberry trench coat's obvious partner, the Uggs gave her Ferragamo Hug Tote a girl-next-door sort of glamour.

Jennifer Lawrence

J.Law's Ugg Coquettes gave her identity away almost immediately. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Oscar winner started wearing Dior and Uggs at the same time—in 2014. Both brands have stood the test of time in Lawrence's closet. The Coquette slippers, for one, joined her rotation in 2018, and she's worn the backless must-haves on and off various movie sets since then. In Aug. 2025, they looked good as new next to her trusty Liffner Basket Bag.

Sophie Turner

Take it from Turner: Ugg Tazz IIs are an airport essential. (Image credit: Backgrid)

When she's not wearing Adidas Sambas at the airport, Turner is almost always in Uggs. She adores the Tazz IIs, to be exact, beloved by Millennials aplenty for their platform soles and red embroidery.

Kaia Gerber

When she's not on screen, trust Gerber will switch into Uggs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ugg slippers are taking Hollywood by storm. Last week, they won Kaia Gerber over while filming Ryan Murphy's The Shards. The upcoming thriller takes place in the '80s and yet, her Ugg Classic Micros didn't stick out on set. She wore the slip-ons with chunky white socks—as many fashion girls do—and a matching Alex Mill weekender bag.

Selena Gomez

Ugg Eleas were a trademark of Gomez's bridal era. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Ugg Elea Slip-Ons had the honor of joining Gomez on her bachelorette trip to Cabo. (She was photographed wearing the $125 shoes alongside her bridal whites.) This comes as no surprise to longtime Selenators, who know she's worn similar styles since 2009.

Doechii

Doechii's sold-out show likely encouraged fans to shop Ugg, too. (Image credit: David Jaelin)

Last weekend, Ugg slippers took center stage during Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour. Before rapping her encore track in Tampa, the Grammy winner traded in her stilettos for the Classic Micro slippers (the same $150 pair beloved by Gerber). They stole the show next to Doechii's pinstripe mini skirt and balconette bra.