As Angel Reese demonstrated earlier this month, zebra print is most definitely fashion's new favorite neutral. While Lawrence appears to be sticking with the poppy red version of her Birkenstock 1774 Boston Clogs (for now), the zebra print option is sure to delight a plethora of It girls.
Labeled as a "festive reinterpretation of the iconic Boston clog," the latest Birkenstock release is constructed from "a luxurious pony-like fur," making it "made for the holiday season." At $520—and with Lawrence's endorsement—the furry clog style is likely to be a very popular item throughout Winter 2026.