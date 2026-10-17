Jennifer Lawrence Trades Furry Flip-Flops for Classic Brogues and a Fall 2026 Comeback Bag Trend

The accessory is about to be everywhere.

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Jennifer Lawrence has long blonde hair and wears a navy sweater tied around her shoulders in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City
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After debuting a pair of freaky furry flip-flops, courtesy of Valentino, Lawrence switched up her style in favor of several fall-appropriate pieces. The Oscar winner also opted to carry one of this year's unexpected comeback bag trends.

For an outing in New York City on October 16, Lawrence wore a long beige duster coat, with a long black skirt and a white T-shirt underneath. Around her neck, the actress wore a green scarf embroidered with a yellow floral pattern. But it was her accessories that really stood out.

Notably, Lawrence switched out her eye-catching fluffy Valentino flip-flops for a pair of classic black leather brogues. The stylish footwear choice is likely to become even more popular as the weather cools.

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Jennifer Lawrence Trades Furry Flip-Flops for Classic Brogues and a Fall 2026 Bag Comeback Trend

Jennifer Lawrence swaps her furry flip-flops for brogues.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, the Hunger Games star carried a bag that perfectly encapsulates one of Fall 2026's comeback trends: Guidi's Small Golf Handle Bag GO02 in Black.

Jennifer Lawrence Trades Furry Flip-Flops for Classic Brogues and a Fall 2026 Bag Comeback Trend

Jennifer Lawrence carrying a top-handle bag.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

The top-handle bag has returned to the runway in a big way in 2026, and it's clear that the classic accessory is about to be everywhere again as the year draws to an end.

As always, Lawrence appears to know exactly which accessories are about to be all the rage.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.