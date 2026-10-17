After debuting a pair of
freaky furry flip-flops, courtesy of , Lawrence switched up her style in favor of several Valentino fall-appropriate pieces. The Oscar winner also opted to carry one of this year's unexpected comeback bag trends.
For an outing in New York City on October 16, Lawrence wore a long beige duster coat, with a long black skirt and a white T-shirt underneath. Around her neck, the actress wore a green scarf embroidered with a yellow floral pattern. But it was her accessories that really stood out.
Notably, Lawrence switched out her eye-catching fluffy Valentino flip-flops for a pair of classic black leather brogues. The stylish footwear choice is likely to become even more popular as the weather cools.
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Jennifer Lawrence swaps her furry flip-flops for brogues.
(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)
Meanwhile, the
Hunger Games star carried a bag that perfectly encapsulates one of Fall 2026's comeback trends: Guidi's Small Golf Handle Bag GO02 in Black.
Jennifer Lawrence carrying a top-handle bag.
(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)
The
top-handle bag has returned to the runway in a big way in 2026, and it's clear that the classic accessory is about to be everywhere again as the year draws to an end.
As always, Lawrence appears to know exactly which accessories are about to be all the rage.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
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Thom Browne
Rubber Sole Three-Bow Longwing Brogues
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Arina Leather Mini Satchel
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Medium Catherine Leather Satchel
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Padded Tie-Waist Cotton Trench Coat
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