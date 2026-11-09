Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Birkenstocks Are Anything but Your Average Clogs

My beloved Birkenstocks are working overtime right now, keeping my soles supported and warm on walks with my dog and dressed-down date nights. But the comfort-first cork treads are beginning to wear away. So, I'm swapping my go-to, all-season clogs for a more durable, wintery design. Enter: the bold, ruby red Birkenstocks that joined Jennifer Lawrence's shoe rack this week.
This week, Lawrence, a staunch Birkenstock Two-Strap Sandal supporter since 2023, switched to closed-toe slides—and styled them with a pale green puffer jacket by Dries Van Noten and classic Adidas track pants. Not only did the statement-making mules mark a shift in silhouettes, but these weren't your average Birkenstocks. She sourced the German brand's luxury, Paris-based 1774 collection for "a festive reinterpretation of the iconic Boston Clog," which was released late last month.
Birkenstock
1774 Boston Fur
The Boston Clogs feature familiar band-free backs and silver buckle straps across the insteps, except with "luxurious pony-like fur" instead of suede. Not only did Birkenstock 1774 reimagine the classic covering, but it also tapped into the poppy red trend (a color that, before this, only adorned the brand's open-toe sandals).
Still, the biggest difference is, by far, the price tag. The original Boston Clogs cost anywhere between $115 and $175, but the pony-hair Birkenstock 1774 pair retails for $520. The same silhouette comes in zebra print, a pattern trend that would make Law's favorite Fendi backpack pop. Perhaps she'll splurge on the equally extravagant striped clogs, too.
Birkenstock
1774 Boston Fur
Bye, black Birkenstocks! Red is the cool-girl color trend that connects all of Lawrence's signature It shoes, ranging from Mary Janes and mesh mules to jelly sandals and Adidas Tokyo Sneakers. And now, her fuzzy, fresh-from-the-box Birkenstocks are making her preferred shoe pigment even more seasonal. Want to follow her lead with crimson, calf-hair clogs of your own? Shop the similar styles below.
Shop Statement Red Clogs Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Toni Pons
Mona
Taos
Woolness Clog
Marni
Long Hair Calfskin Fussbett Sabots
Matisse
Lena Chunky Mule
Simon Miller
Leather Riad Slipper in Classic Red
SeaVees Footwear
Marin Mule - Crimson
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.