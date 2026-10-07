Jennifer Lawrence's Off-Duty Fall Outfits Prove How Easy It Is to Elevate $195 Ugg Boots

Thanks to celebrities—and their stellar shearling-lined shoe collections—it's been a big week for Ugg. First, Selena Gomez's signature Elea Slippers became one of the biggest Amazon Prime Day sales. Now, Jennifer Lawrence has worn her go-to Ugg Classic Short II Boots with not one, but two off-duty outfits. Sadly, the VIP-approved pair didn't get the Prime Day treatment, but according to J.Law, they're worth the investment.
It's no surprise that Lawrence is beginning Boots Season in her beloved Uggs. She's been a staunch supporter of the San Francisco-based brand since 2014, pairing them with five-figure bags by The Row and Dior, designer outerwear, and all the loungewear in between. While Gomez and Bella Hadid share an affinity for Ugg boots with shorter shafts, Lawrence sticks to fuzzy suede footwear that stretches well beyond her ankles. This year, the Classic Short II Boots returned to her regular rotation in late September, following an eight-month hiatus.
Fast forward to October 5, and the Oscar winner took the Chestnut Suede color for another spin in New York City. While she slipped the calf-high shafts beneath vintage gray Carhartt jeans, the structured foam soles and earthy brown toe boxes confirmed she was indeed wearing Uggs. She finished her laid-back look with Loro Piana's Belted Dwight Coat (in the same chestnut shade as her shoes), Phoebe Philo's black suede Gig Bag, and Dior sunglasses.
Crisp 60-degree days in the city are keeping Lawrence's Ugg boots busy this week. The next day, she styled the Classic Short II shoes with another layered-up look, featuring a mossy green, cloud-like puffer coat from Dries Van Noten, cashmere-flannel-blend bottoms by The Row, and the same Phoebe Philo tote. The boots were barely visible beneath her wide-leg pants, but fans instantly recognized the Ugg hallmarks: the chestnut brown color and soft suede finish.
Sure, it would've been a treat to see Lawrence's Uggs on sale this Amazon Prime Day, right alongside Hadid's Vivaia ballet sneakers and Dakota Johnson's Levi's jeans. But I'm not patient enough to wait for Black Friday. And how often can I add a Lawrence-approved piece to my fall collection for under $200? Just the rarity of the wallet-friendly find justified placing my order.
Shop Ugg Boots Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
UGG
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
UGG
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
UGG
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
UGG
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.