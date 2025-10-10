Once a ballerina, always a ballerina, even if your pointe shoes are collecting dust. For proof, see Hailey Bieber's latest off-duty outfit. On October 10, the dancer-turned-model embraced her roots in the ballet sneaker trend.

Given her background, one might assume Bieber's shoe rack is overflowing with ballet slipper-inspired styles. Contrary to Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna, she prefers chunkier, dad-core models from New Balance. But this time, she pirouetted into a business meeting wearing Miu Miu's take on the Fall 2025 runway fad.

The $950 Plume Sneakers were as slim as Capezio slippers, featuring lean rubber soles, curved toe-boxes, and flat uppers. Plus, their textured exteriors tapped the season's suede sneaker craze. (One of the sneakerina's biggest competitors.) The lace-ups, which appeared black at first, were actually navy blue with stark white accents. Bieber paired them with chunky white socks, evoking the slouch of a dancer's favorite leg warmers.

Hailey Bieber looked straight from the studio in Miu Miu's sneakerinas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you weren't one of Bieber's 55 million Instagram followers, you might mistake her for one of L.A.'s up-and-coming ballerinas. She looked straight from a dance studio in micro-mini biker shorts and an oversize crewneck.

Instead of a dance studio duffle, Bieber selected the Henri Bag from her The Row-filled shelves. To finish, she slicked back her hair in a ballet-proof bun and popped on a baseball cap. Oval-shaped sunglasses moved her off-duty dancer dress to model mode.

Track her style evolution and you'll see, Bieber rarely trades her extra-heightened trainers for sneakerinas. In Oct. 2024, she laced up Miu Miu Plumes in red, but she hasn't worn them since. Perhaps for her next spin, Bieber will mix and match colors, Carrie Bradshaw style.

Shop Sneakers Inspired by Hailey Bieber

