Hailey Bieber's sneaker collection proves she isn't your average sneakerhead. She skips past the classics (like Adidas Sambas or Puma Speedcats) and the typical trends (hello, ballet sneakers). Instead, she splurges on lesser-known, limited-edition launches like the Fila Echappes, which sold out in ten minutes last February.

Bieber's March 30 workout class brought the Filas out of retirement, and with them an exclusive take on the rising hiking sneaker trend. Despite layering up in all-black, each eccentric set of laces—which stretched diagonally toward the outside walls—blew her cover. Black shoestrings stood out against white mesh and occasionally-curved, metallic silver bands. Each ultra-treaded, rubber sole was also black, to match the heels' velvet backs.

This slimmed-down take on the approach shoe was more widely shoppable last June, when the Rhode founder took her five-month-old sneakers to New York City. Now, you'll have better luck securing her flared Alo Yoga leggings or oversize zip-up hoodie.

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Hailey Bieber kept a low-profile after her workout class, but her hiking sneakers were impossible to miss. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the off chance she's not wearing the high-vamp heels trend, Bieber is usually loyal to chunky New Balance sneakers. Until now, she rotated between the 1906R and 740 sneaker models at various L.A. workout classes. She hasn't worn hiking sneakers this rugged since January, when she debuted the equally-exclusive Maison Margiela x Salomon Xt-4s.

Like the Filas, these circa-2022 shoes could withstand tough terrain without subtracting any style points. What's more, they also gave her flared Alo leggings the "gorpcore" treatment, thanks to the pumped-up soles and protective toe boxes. It seems 2026 is the year Bieber starts wearing her "special-occasion" sneakers just because.

Maison Margiela X Salomon Salomon Xt-4 Mule Sneakers $749 at Farfetch

Take it from Bieber: You don't need to be a veteran hiker to test this sneaker trend. A mid-afternoon trek through the streets of any major city—or even the suburbs—will do. The next time you run out the door with your gym bag and water bottle, don't be too quick to slip on the sneaker trends of yester-year. Hiking shoes like the options below will awaken your inner mountaineer, minus the high-altitude trail.

Shop the Hiking Sneakers Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber