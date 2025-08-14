We're all sneaker-heads here at Marie Claire. Our team is always chatting about the latest sneaker trends and the brands celebs can't get enough of. Personally, cool sneakers (and trendy footwear, in general) are one of the first things I spot in a great outfit. So as I was perusing through recent street style photos (as a shopping editor does), I got the feeling we're on the precipice of a major fall shoe trend with brown sneakers.

My hunch was right—according to Google, searches for brown sneakers are at an all-time high, and I can't say I'm too surprised. Chocolate brown is set to be a leading fall color trend. As such, I sought out to find all of the best brown sneakers on the market, and I saw plenty of chic options in the process.

From Dua Lipa-approved Pumas to luxurious designer sneakers, the coffee-hued kicks I've found work for every budget and style. Plenty of pairs come in fall's favorite fabric, aka suede, and even more have the retro slim silhouette that It girls can't stop wearing. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best brown sneakers, just in time to elevate your fall sneaker collection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors