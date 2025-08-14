Every It Girl Is Wearing These Rich-Looking Brown Sneakers This Fall
22 pairs they're already loving from Adidas, Zara, Puma, and more.
We're all sneaker-heads here at Marie Claire. Our team is always chatting about the latest sneaker trends and the brands celebs can't get enough of. Personally, cool sneakers (and trendy footwear, in general) are one of the first things I spot in a great outfit. So as I was perusing through recent street style photos (as a shopping editor does), I got the feeling we're on the precipice of a major fall shoe trend with brown sneakers.
My hunch was right—according to Google, searches for brown sneakers are at an all-time high, and I can't say I'm too surprised. Chocolate brown is set to be a leading fall color trend. As such, I sought out to find all of the best brown sneakers on the market, and I saw plenty of chic options in the process.
From Dua Lipa-approved Pumas to luxurious designer sneakers, the coffee-hued kicks I've found work for every budget and style. Plenty of pairs come in fall's favorite fabric, aka suede, and even more have the retro slim silhouette that It girls can't stop wearing. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best brown sneakers, just in time to elevate your fall sneaker collection.
I'm calling it now: The Speedcats loved by Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna will be on every It girl's feet come fall.
These Nike sneakers come with a stamp of approval from Olivia Rodrigo, Dakota Johnson, and Katie Holmes.
I didn't know how much I loved brown and blue as a color combination until now.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.