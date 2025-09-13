Kendall Jenner's Off-Duty NYFW Style Includes The Row's $890 Sheer Tank and a $3,350 Woven Bag
And she refuses to retire her summer footwear just yet.
After arriving in town for New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner debuted her off-duty model style in the silk pants trend while visiting Zero Bond on Sept. 11. The following day, the reality star was photographed walking in SoHo, effortlessly combining fashion favorites with casual items once again.
While summer may be over, Jenner isn't ready to put her favorite flip-flops into storage just yet. Having also worn them the night before, the model—who is styled by Dani Michelle—paired her $890 The Row City Flip-Flops with her daytime outfit.
In true off-duty model style, Jenner wore her simple leather sandals with tailored black pants, The Row's $890 Juyah Open-Knit Silk Tank in Ecru, and the label's Lilou Bag, which retails for $3,350.
Seemingly acknowledging that the weather is a little colder, Jenner loosely tied a cardigan around her waist. Although it's unclear whether the model's cardigan is also from The Row, it appears to be constructed from similar material to her silk tank top. A pair of sunglasses completed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's outfit.
As fall weather fast approaches, Jenner will likely need to retire her favorite flip-flops in the coming weeks. For now, though, it appears as though the model is simply too attached to the sandals to let them go.
Shop Kendall Jenner's off-duty model style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.