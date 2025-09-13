Kendall Jenner's Off-Duty NYFW Style Includes The Row's $890 Sheer Tank and a $3,350 Woven Bag

After arriving in town for New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner debuted her off-duty model style in the silk pants trend while visiting Zero Bond on Sept. 11. The following day, the reality star was photographed walking in SoHo, effortlessly combining fashion favorites with casual items once again.

While summer may be over, Jenner isn't ready to put her favorite flip-flops into storage just yet. Having also worn them the night before, the model—who is styled by Dani Michelle—paired her $890 The Row City Flip-Flops with her daytime outfit.

In true off-duty model style, Jenner wore her simple leather sandals with tailored black pants, The Row's $890 Juyah Open-Knit Silk Tank in Ecru, and the label's Lilou Bag, which retails for $3,350.

Kendall Jenner wearing a The Row silk tank with black pants. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Seemingly acknowledging that the weather is a little colder, Jenner loosely tied a cardigan around her waist. Although it's unclear whether the model's cardigan is also from The Row, it appears to be constructed from similar material to her silk tank top. A pair of sunglasses completed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's outfit.

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

As fall weather fast approaches, Jenner will likely need to retire her favorite flip-flops in the coming weeks. For now, though, it appears as though the model is simply too attached to the sandals to let them go.

