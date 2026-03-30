Hi, friends! My fellow Marie Claire editors’ reporting on the Battle of the Spring It-Shoes this week inspired my latest A-list edit. In one corner: High-vamp heels and Chanel pony-hair flats, shoes that look pretty…but maybe feel less-than-idyllic on your feet. In the other: The celebrity-approved sneaker trend that’s already been around the block. This spring, I’m doubling down on the latter.

The Ballet Sneaker Trend

The ballet sneakers trend earned Rihanna's approval with a Prada pair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The low-profile sneakers that ruled 2025 are back for their encore. Honestly, they deserve it. As Hailey Bieber, Harry Styles, Rihanna, and anybody walking outside in range of a paparazzi camera proves, this is a sneaker trend even non-sneakerheads can appreciate. The slimmer, foot-hugging silhouette is easy to style with dresses, skirts, and pants of all lengths; most variations are way kinder to your feet than an actual ballerina flat.

Hailey Bieber tried the ballet sneaker trend in Miu Miu. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ballet sneakers even got a close-up in Harry Styles's "Aperture" music video. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Ballet sneakers are one of the rare instances where splurging on a celebrity’s exact designer pick feels worth it to me. (The silhouettes are so versatile, the cost-per-wear justifies itself faster than most other shoes in my closet.) But if you’re sticker-shy, never fear: I’ve seen just as many replicable outfits with under-$150 Pumas and Vivaias as I have with runway brands.

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There’s also some chatter in my fashion circles about a new sneaker brand called Pane, which specializes in funky color combinations. And even though I’ve counted four pairs in my closet so far, I’m definitely planning to make room for the Simone Rocha Adidas when they drop this fall.

How I Style the Ballet Sneakers Trend

Walking around my neighborhood in Puma ballet sneakers. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

Right now, I’m dressing for that awkward, not-quite-spring season in New York. Easy-on, easy-off layers are essential; so are comfortably padded shoes for longer walks around the neighborhood. Lately, I’ve been reaching for this white Puma ballet sneaker when I want to colorblock with a layered sweater and T-shirt. It’s slim and discreet under wide-leg trousers and jeans alike, and the soles have a hint of extra cushioning that my old Repettos simply can’t compete with. Pro tip: the cutesy, criss-cross straps at the top can easily tuck into the footbed if you don’t want to be too Angelina Ballerina about it.

I admire people who can pull off a chunky sneaker with a girly dress, like the entire Cecilie Bahnsen front row. Those people aren’t me! I prefer a slimmer, neutral ballet sneaker with my work dresses and spring skirts. This is an outfit I wore on a recent false spring day in NYC, and that I’m packing for a trip to Paris next week. Polished enough to blend in with the local French girls (and in their favorite brands, too); comfortable enough for a full day’s food tour.