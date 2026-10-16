Judging by her ever-expanding collection of Maxi Flap Bags, Hailey Bieber makes a beeline for the purses everytime she visits a Chanel store. During her latest trip, however, something shimmery caught her eye: a dazzling evening jacket from the Fall 2026 fashion show.
At a launch party for W Magazine's WYouth on October 15, the inaugural issue's cover star dressed down the sparkly piece with her signature stovepipe jeans. Posing in front of the PDA-packed front page, she went shirtless beneath the cropped jacket's iridescent silver, red, and turquoise metal mesh. The glimmer only doubled from there, with jeweled trim.
Bieber's stylist, Dani Michelle, finished the launch party 'fit with light-wash Levi's jeans and pointy black pumps. Plot twist: Her Matthieu Blazy-era Chanel bag earned the evening off. (Which almost never happens.)
Bieber's jacket looked borderline unrecognizable from the version fans saw on the Fall 2026 runway. The model wore the glistening silver style with an elongated tweed vest, a plaid pencil skirt (peep the hem's familiar trim), and peach-and-burgundy pumps.
Believe it or not, Bieber isn't the first Chanel girl to wear the bejeweled jacket with jeans—even though it only just debuted. After the 2026 Met Gala, Margot Robbie traded her custom Chanel gown for the exact same style and almost identical denim.
Instead of skipping a shirt like Bieber, the Oscar winner picked a timeless white tank top. For her finishing touches, she accessorized with metallic gold Manolo Blahnik sandals and a ruby red Chanel clutch.
The sisterhood of the traveling jacket continued at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 5, at the fashion house's Spring 2027 show. Olivia Wilde made her Chanel debut in the same tweed-trimmed topper and the matching pencil skirt, with a white tank top and turquoise, cap-toe pumps. Wilde's take was, by far, the closest recreation of the original runway 'fit.
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Now, don't be fooled by its numerous sightings: The Chanel jacket isn't as accessible as their famous bags. In fact, you have to book an appointment at your local Chanel store just to see the price tag.
That's not to say you can't recreate the jacket-and-jeans look at a holiday party or two this season. Just shop the Bieber-approved pieces below, instead.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.