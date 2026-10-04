One Year Into Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, the Celebrity Looks Keep Getting Better

After the Great Creative Director Reset of 2025—which also saw Jonathan Anderson replace Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Demna leave Balenciaga to take the helm at Gucci—the Bottega Veneta alum debuted his first runway show for the French fashion house on October 6. The Spring 2026 collection maintained the label's relationship with longtime celebrity clients (including Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, and Margot Robbie, all of whom attended the show), while welcoming a new ensemble of fashion people to the world of Chanel (see: Ayo Edebiri).
The luxury brand confirmed the French-Belgian designer as Virginie Viard's successor in December 2024, with his first day falling on April 1, 2025 (a month after the Fall 2025 runway). This granted Blazy six months to prepare for his debut showcase. However, he couldn't wait for Paris Fashion Week to give fashion fans a taste of what's to come.
VIPs have always played a leading part in selling Blazy's vision for Chanel. So, as he heads into his second year at the legacy label, take a trip down memory lane and applaud the most memorable celebrity Chanel by Blazy looks (so far). After looking at all these moments, I'd call that a successful first year, wouldn't you?
Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Back in Aug. 2025, stylist Danielle Goldberg worked with Blazy to dress Edebiri in his first custom Chanel creation at the Venice Film Festival. The actor walked the red carpet at the After the Hunt premiere, wearing a ruby red gown with delicate, timeless drapery.
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"The dress took 270 hours to make, but even when the muslin was draped on me, you could feel how special it was and what a high level of craft went into it," Edebiri told Vogue.
Nicole Kidman's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look
Minutes after Nicole Kidman's ambassador announcement made headlines, she arrived at the Spring 2026 fashion show in cashmere denim-looking bottoms and an oversized white Oxford shirt by Charvet. After the classic button-down joined the Spring 2026 collection and the closets of Robbie, Jessie Buckley, and more, Chanel acquired the iconic Parisian shirtmaker in July 2026.
In Jan. 2026, one year into her ambassadorship, Dua Lipa's Métiers d'Art skirt suit—sculpted from a lava-looking color combination—brought the fire to Blazy's debut Couture fashion show. The identical Maxi Flap Bag tagged along, of course. The fiery outfit also earned Cardi B's stamp of approval in Aug. 2026.
Selena Gomez's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Selena Gomez has a history with Chanel, dating back to 2010. At the 2026 Golden Globes, she reunited with the fashion house, wearing a custom black column dress with an ivory, off-the-shoulder, feather bodice.
Early in the year, feathers became a fixture of Blazy's Chanel fashion. Rosalía, for one, made the motif a major style moment at the 2026 BRIT Awards. The "Berghain" singer modeled the Spring 2026 show's black-and-white, drop-waist skirt, but not before trading the silky T-shirt shown on the runway for a more red carpet-appropriate feather-trimmed bandeau top.
Margot Robbie's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Trying his hand at method dressing, Blazy created a glamorous velvet gown—complete with a ruby corset, intricate drapery, and an elongated train—for Margot Robbie's Paris premiere of Wuthering Heights.
Gracie Abrams's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Blazy's Métiers d'Art 2026 collection continued to make waves among A-listers. At the BAFTAs in Feb. 2026, Gracie Abrams styled a black sleeveless chiffon dress, which became the blank canvas for beaded floral embroidery and turquoise trim.
At the Oscars, Teyana Taylor's Chanel gown—in all its black-and-white, semi-sheer glory—made jaws drop at Marie Claire. "Hints of feathers and sparkle can feel classically Chanel, but applying them to a semi-sheer bodice and a giant feather skirt is straight out of 2026," said the senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage.
Kidman and Blazy's Chanel made red carpet magic this year, especially at the 2026 Met Gala. The co-chair proved the dress code (Fashion Is Art) correct in a fitted mermaid gown, featuring no shortage of sequins and feather trim atop the cuffs and hips.
Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Looking every bit a Chanel angel, Edebiri ascended the Met Gala staircase in an asymmetrical corset gown made from semi-sheer chiffon. Because it wouldn't be a Chanel by Blazy look without feathers, tiny tufts of plumes stood tall atop each shoulder.
Bhavitha Mandava's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look
The internet had a lot to say about Bhavitha Mandava's "jeans" at the Met Gala, but the Chanel bottoms weren't denim. According to a post-ball press release, the semi-sheer quarter-zip, straight-leg trousers, and cap-toe pumps were a "Haute Couture reinterpretation" of the look she wore to open the Métiers d’Art show in NYC. Chanel designed the bottoms from ultra-fine silk muslin, hence their light-wash look.
Jennie's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look
In May, Jennie (a Chanel ambassador since 2019) attended a re-see of the Métiers d'Art show in Seoul, South Korea, dressed in a black-and-white jumpsuit from the month-old Cruise 2027 show.
Lupita Nyong'o's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Before styling Blazy's Chanel on The Odyssey press tour, Lupita Nyong'o wore a form-fitting, Fall 2026 column dress at the Couture runway show. Black-and-cream-colored paillettes in contrasting sizes adorned the Oscar winner's design.
Margaret Qualley's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress and Sandals
When Blazy ushered semi-barefoot shoes down the Cruise 2027 catwalk, spectators couldn't wait to see which Chanel girl was brave enough to make them red carpet-ready. Margaret Qualley took the risk at The Dog Stars premiere in London, covering nothing but her heels in bow-tied, Chanel-branded caps.
Penélope Cruz's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Blazy set a high standard for himself at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, but in 2026, Penélope Cruz made best-dressed lists aplenty in his latest little red dress. The skirt's thigh-high slit made it a little sultrier than Edebiri's crimson-colored look.
Bhavitha Mandava's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Blazy's biggest Chanel muse represented the fashion house at her first Venice Film Festival. Mandava chose the Cruise 2027 show's closing mermaid-core gown, complete with iridescent sequins, fish-scale-style ruffles, and an under-the-sea color story.
Sarah Pidgeon's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
After Sarah Pidgeon posed for Marie Claire's Feb. 2026 cover photoshoot in Blazy's Chanel, the brand designed a bespoke, cowl-neck slip dress in a stunning lilac shade for the Love Story star at the 2026 Emmys. The newcomer nominee sourced Chanel for her sparklers, too.
Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress
Clearly, Blazy has a soft spot for unconventional color combinations. Case in point: Edebiri's strawberry red-and-sky blue dress at the 2026 Emmys. Between the peekaboo pockets, the voluminous skirt, and the cascading train, it became one of the actor's best Chanel looks to date.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.