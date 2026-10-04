One Year Into Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, the Celebrity Looks Keep Getting Better

Take a trip down memory lane before his second Spring/Summer runway show on Oct. 5.

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collage of the best celebrity looks to celebrate Matthieu Blazy&#039;s one-year anniversary at Chanel
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One year ago, the Matthieu Blazy Mania began at Chanel.

After the Great Creative Director Reset of 2025—which also saw Jonathan Anderson replace Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Demna leave Balenciaga to take the helm at Gucci—the Bottega Veneta alum debuted his first runway show for the French fashion house on October 6. The Spring 2026 collection maintained the label's relationship with longtime celebrity clients (including Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, and Margot Robbie, all of whom attended the show), while welcoming a new ensemble of fashion people to the world of Chanel (see: Ayo Edebiri).

The luxury brand confirmed the French-Belgian designer as Virginie Viard's successor in December 2024, with his first day falling on April 1, 2025 (a month after the Fall 2025 runway). This granted Blazy six months to prepare for his debut showcase. However, he couldn't wait for Paris Fashion Week to give fashion fans a taste of what's to come.

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In August 2025, Edebiri shut down the 2025 Venice Film Festival in a red, archival-inspired gown, making her one of the first celebrities to walk the red carpet in Chanel by Blazy. Fast forward to the Spring 2026 show, and Edebiri became the brand's newest ambassador. It was also announced that Kidman returned to the role after becoming the face of Chanel No. 5 in 2004.

So much has happened at Chanel since Blazy's well-reviewed debut in Oct. 2025: his designs dominated Award Season's red carpet circuit, he brought Dua Lipa's wedding dress to life, and his barefoot sandals went viral at the Cruise 2027 show—and later, on Margaret Qualley at The Dog Stars premiere.

VIPs have always played a leading part in selling Blazy's vision for Chanel. So, as he heads into his second year at the legacy label, take a trip down memory lane and applaud the most memorable celebrity Chanel by Blazy looks (so far). After looking at all these moments, I'd call that a successful first year, wouldn't you?

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Ayo Edebiri wore a red gown by Matthieu Blazy at Chanel at the 2025 Venice Film Festival

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in Aug. 2025, stylist Danielle Goldberg worked with Blazy to dress Edebiri in his first custom Chanel creation at the Venice Film Festival. The actor walked the red carpet at the After the Hunt premiere, wearing a ruby red gown with delicate, timeless drapery.

"The dress took 270 hours to make, but even when the muslin was draped on me, you could feel how special it was and what a high level of craft went into it," Edebiri told Vogue.

Nicole Kidman's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look

Nicole Kidman&#039;s Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the Spring 2026 fashion show

Nicole Kidman's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the Spring 2026 show.

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Minutes after Nicole Kidman's ambassador announcement made headlines, she arrived at the Spring 2026 fashion show in cashmere denim-looking bottoms and an oversized white Oxford shirt by Charvet. After the classic button-down joined the Spring 2026 collection and the closets of Robbie, Jessie Buckley, and more, Chanel acquired the iconic Parisian shirtmaker in July 2026.

Kendall Jenner's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Kendall Jenner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a tiger dress from Chanel&#039;s M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Spring 2026 show

Kendall Jenner's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy dress in New York City.

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Not long after this orange-and-black, tiger-print dress roared down the Métiers d'Art 2026 runway (set in an out-of-service New York City subway station), Kendall Jenner gave its beadwork a close-up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She paired it with cap-toe pumps and a small, shoulder-style purse. (The popular Maxi Flap Bag joined her collection in April 2026.)

Dua Lipa's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look

Dua Lipa styled Cardi B&#039;s fiery skirt set to the Chanel Couture fashion show

Dua Lipa's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the Couture Spring 2026 show.

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In Jan. 2026, one year into her ambassadorship, Dua Lipa's Métiers d'Art skirt suit—sculpted from a lava-looking color combination—brought the fire to Blazy's debut Couture fashion show. The identical Maxi Flap Bag tagged along, of course. The fiery outfit also earned Cardi B's stamp of approval in Aug. 2026.

Selena Gomez's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Selena Gomez&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Golden Globes.

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Selena Gomez has a history with Chanel, dating back to 2010. At the 2026 Golden Globes, she reunited with the fashion house, wearing a custom black column dress with an ivory, off-the-shoulder, feather bodice.

Olivia Dean's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Olivia Dean&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Olivia Dean's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Grammys

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Blazy's affinity for black-and-white eveningwear stole the show at the 2026 Grammys, where Olivia Dean won Best New Artist in a ballgown that boasted a bejeweled bodice and a feathered waistband.

Rosalía's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look

Rosal&amp;iacute;a&#039;s Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Rosalía's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the BRIT Awards.

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Early in the year, feathers became a fixture of Blazy's Chanel fashion. Rosalía, for one, made the motif a major style moment at the 2026 BRIT Awards. The "Berghain" singer modeled the Spring 2026 show's black-and-white, drop-waist skirt, but not before trading the silky T-shirt shown on the runway for a more red carpet-appropriate feather-trimmed bandeau top.

Margot Robbie's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Margot Robbie&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Paris

Margot Robbie's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Wuthering Heights premiere.

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Trying his hand at method dressing, Blazy created a glamorous velvet gown—complete with a ruby corset, intricate drapery, and an elongated train—for Margot Robbie's Paris premiere of Wuthering Heights.

Gracie Abrams's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Gracie Abrams&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 BAFTAs

Gracie Abrams's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy dress at the BAFTAs.

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Blazy's Métiers d'Art 2026 collection continued to make waves among A-listers. At the BAFTAs in Feb. 2026, Gracie Abrams styled a black sleeveless chiffon dress, which became the blank canvas for beaded floral embroidery and turquoise trim.

Jessie Buckley's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Jessie Buckley&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Oscars

Jessie Buckley's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley won her first Academy Award at the 2026 Oscars in a trophy-worthy color combination: tomato red on the off-the-shoulder top and bubblegum pink on the bottom.

Teyana Taylor's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Teyana Taylor&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Oscars

Teyana Taylor's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Oscars, Teyana Taylor's Chanel gown—in all its black-and-white, semi-sheer glory—made jaws drop at Marie Claire. "Hints of feathers and sparkle can feel classically Chanel, but applying them to a semi-sheer bodice and a giant feather skirt is straight out of 2026," said the senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage.

Kendall Jenner's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Kendall Jenner&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jenner's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel's winning streak continued at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, when Jenner arrived in a cool blue column dress covered in abstract floral brocade. Turns out, she was ahead of the brocade curve.

Nicole Kidman's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Nicole Kidman&#039;s Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the 2026 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kidman and Blazy's Chanel made red carpet magic this year, especially at the 2026 Met Gala. The co-chair proved the dress code (Fashion Is Art) correct in a fitted mermaid gown, featuring no shortage of sequins and feather trim atop the cuffs and hips.

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Ayo Edebiri&#039;s Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the 2026 Met Gala

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the 2026 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit a Chanel angel, Edebiri ascended the Met Gala staircase in an asymmetrical corset gown made from semi-sheer chiffon. Because it wouldn't be a Chanel by Blazy look without feathers, tiny tufts of plumes stood tall atop each shoulder.

Bhavitha Mandava's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look

Bhavitha Mandava poses on the 2026 Met Gala carpet wearing a sheer beige zip-up blouse, loose light-wash trompe l&amp;rsquo;oeil denim trousers, and black-and-white cap-toe heels by Chanel

Bhavitha Mandava's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the 2026 Met Gala.

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The internet had a lot to say about Bhavitha Mandava's "jeans" at the Met Gala, but the Chanel bottoms weren't denim. According to a post-ball press release, the semi-sheer quarter-zip, straight-leg trousers, and cap-toe pumps were a "Haute Couture reinterpretation" of the look she wore to open the Métiers d’Art show in NYC. Chanel designed the bottoms from ultra-fine silk muslin, hence their light-wash look.

Jennie's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Look

Jennie&#039;s Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Spring 2026 show in Seoul, South Korea

Jennie's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy look at the Métiers d'Art 2026 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In May, Jennie (a Chanel ambassador since 2019) attended a re-see of the Métiers d'Art show in Seoul, South Korea, dressed in a black-and-white jumpsuit from the month-old Cruise 2027 show.

Lupita Nyong'o's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Lupita Nyong&#039;o&#039;s Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Fall 2026 Couture show

Lupita Nyong'o's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Fall 2026 Couture show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before styling Blazy's Chanel on The Odyssey press tour, Lupita Nyong'o wore a form-fitting, Fall 2026 column dress at the Couture runway show. Black-and-cream-colored paillettes in contrasting sizes adorned the Oscar winner's design.

Margaret Qualley's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress and Sandals

Margaret Qualley styled the barefoot Chanel sandals at the premiere of &#039;The Dog Stars&#039;

Margaret Qualley's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy shoes at The Dog Stars premiere.

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When Blazy ushered semi-barefoot shoes down the Cruise 2027 catwalk, spectators couldn't wait to see which Chanel girl was brave enough to make them red carpet-ready. Margaret Qualley took the risk at The Dog Stars premiere in London, covering nothing but her heels in bow-tied, Chanel-branded caps.

Penélope Cruz's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Pen&amp;eacute;lope Cruz&#039;s red carpet look at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

Penélope Cruz's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blazy set a high standard for himself at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, but in 2026, Penélope Cruz made best-dressed lists aplenty in his latest little red dress. The skirt's thigh-high slit made it a little sultrier than Edebiri's crimson-colored look.

Bhavitha Mandava's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Bhavitha Mandava&#039;s red carpet look at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

Mandava's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blazy's biggest Chanel muse represented the fashion house at her first Venice Film Festival. Mandava chose the Cruise 2027 show's closing mermaid-core gown, complete with iridescent sequins, fish-scale-style ruffles, and an under-the-sea color story.

Sarah Pidgeon's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Sarah Pidgeon at the Emmy Awards 2026 red carpet in a lavender Chanel slip dress.

Sarah Pidgeon's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown at the Emmys.

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After Sarah Pidgeon posed for Marie Claire's Feb. 2026 cover photoshoot in Blazy's Chanel, the brand designed a bespoke, cowl-neck slip dress in a stunning lilac shade for the Love Story star at the 2026 Emmys. The newcomer nominee sourced Chanel for her sparklers, too.

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel by Matthieu Blazy Dress

Ayo Edebiri at the 2026 Emmys.

Ayo Edebiri's Chanel look at the Emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Blazy has a soft spot for unconventional color combinations. Case in point: Edebiri's strawberry red-and-sky blue dress at the 2026 Emmys. Between the peekaboo pockets, the voluminous skirt, and the cascading train, it became one of the actor's best Chanel looks to date.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.