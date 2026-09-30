A lot of the A-listers at Paris Fashion Week skipped runway shows in New York City, London, and Milan. On September 29, Jonathan Anderson—and the first anniversary of the creative director's Dior debut—brought Lawrence and Rihanna out of hiding. While they're both brand ambassadors, their front-row outfits followed completely different dress codes: J.Law's nightgown gave pajama dressing an elegant Dior twist, and Rihanna's all-black look marked a modest detour from her first PFW pick, a tinseled skirt set at Matières Fécales.
Meanwhile, Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello welcomed Kravitz and Hailey Bieber to his front row. The longtime Saint Laurent loyalists set the slightly sultry tone in a sheer skirt set and a shirtless suit, respectively, but they certainly weren't the only guests wearing black. Kate Moss, Zoe Saldaña, and Amber Valletta followed their lead, which ensured all the spotlight was on the new collection's gilded gold designs.
With VIPs popping up left and right this week, one thing is certain: High-profile fashion people are determined to set an even higher style standard for the Fall/Winter 2027 season than the one before. So, soak up all of the celebrity looks that Paris Fashion Week has to offer, because they'll need to last you until next February.
Jennifer Lopez at Stella McCartney
For her first Stella McCartney show, Jennifer Lopez sourced the Fall 2026 collection for a business-ready blend of browns. The singer styled a belted, fur-trimmed top with a matching pencil skirt, pointy pumps, and an elongated stole that touched the catwalk behind her.
Sabrina Elba's jeans made waves at the Balmain showcase, but not just because of their barrel-style silhouette. The Canadian model's cropped leather jacket perfectly complemented her pants' pleated waistband, which is worth zooming in on.
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Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent
Staying true to her affinity for lacy black looks, Zoë Kravitz found her rightful place in Saint Laurent's front row (one she claimed a decade ago). Team Marie Claire couldn't help but notice the similarities between this skirt set and her 2026 Met Gala gown, also from Saint Laurent.
Amber Valletta at Saint Laurent
Amber Valletta wasn't afraid to show some skin at the Saint Laurent show, going braless beneath a black semi-sheer bodysuit and a velvet wrap-style skirt.
Kate Moss at Saint Laurent
Speaking of supermodels, Kate Moss's all-black look seemed to be the most modest at the Saint Laurent showcase. She shielded herself in luscious velvet before breaking up the jumpsuit with a leather gold-buckle belt.
Zoe Saldaña at Saint Laurent
Believe it or not, Zoe Saldaña's Saint Laurent look was even more transparent than Kravitz's. The actor's underwear was on full display beneath her glittery, lace-trimmed little black dress.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Saint Laurent
At the Fall 2026 show last March, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walked the runway in a long-sleeve bodysuit and pencil skirt. While the supermodel was absent from the Spring 2027 lineup, she made up for it in the front row in this, yes, also sheer look.
Rihanna at Dior
Rihanna's all-black look at Dior was anything but basic. She layered what seemed to be a fur stole over the little black dress that minimalists dream of. The singer's dripping-in-diamonds anklet tied the entire look together.
Jennifer Lawrence at Dior
Jennifer Lawrence skipped Dior's last two runway shows, but all was forgiven as soon as she arrived at the Spring 2027 soirée. She chose a cool blue, nightgown-style slip dress from the Cruise 2027 collection. For accessories, the Oscar winner shade-matched her slingback pumps to a Lady D-Joy Bag.
Rosalía at Dior
Known for her avant-garde approach to glamour, Rosalía shocked fans in a surprisingly understated black gown at the Dior show. But the larger-than-life flower that secured her skirt's delicate drapery felt on-brand for the pop star.
Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior
At Dior, Anya Taylor-Joy gave her sleek pencil skirt a not-so-corporate twist by layering an entirely transparent cape-style top from the Cruise 2027 collection on top.
Greta Lee at Dior
Proving that capri pants aren't just a street style staple but a high-fashion fixture, Greta Lee stacked a silky pink pair beneath an ivory blazer for Dior.
Cynthia Erivo at Dior
Weeks after Cynthia Erivo shut down the Toronto Film Festival in a Dior Cruise 2027 robe-style gown, the actor scored a front-row seat at Anderson's latest showcase. She sourced the same collection for an extra-long Oxford shirt, a textured black maxi skirt, and an ivory-and-tomato-red boa, which spiced up the otherwise straightforward color story. Erivo's plus-one was a relatively underrated Small Dior Toujours Hobo Bag.
Karlie Kloss at Dior
Karlie Kloss was all smiles at the Dior show. The French fashion house dressed her in a fitted, collarless blazer and a tiered skirt covered in baby blue ruffles, which resembled the 77-year-old Junon Dress.
Rihanna at Matières Fécales
Not only did Matières Fécales add Zendaya to its celebrity client list this year (see: her full-length wings at The Odyssey premiere in NYC), but Rihanna boarded the brand's bandwagon, too. She supported the founders, Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, at the recent spring show, styling a tangerine-tinted skirt set made of tinsel. The Grammy winner deserves additional applause for pairing the look with pointy pumps from the Matières Fécales x Christian Louboutin collaboration.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.