The Front Rows at Paris Fashion Week Prove Celebrities Saved Their Best Looks for Last

The final week of Fashion Month brought Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence to the front row.

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collage of the best celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion Month isn't over until Chanel, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and more Paris Fashion Week mainstays say it's over. The Spring/Summer 2027 season's fourth and final chapter—which runs from September 28 to October 6—also happens to be the most star-studded. Everyone from Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence to Zoë Kravitz and Anya Taylor-Joy saved their best celebrity looks for last.

A lot of the A-listers at Paris Fashion Week skipped runway shows in New York City, London, and Milan. On September 29, Jonathan Anderson—and the first anniversary of the creative director's Dior debut—brought Lawrence and Rihanna out of hiding. While they're both brand ambassadors, their front-row outfits followed completely different dress codes: J.Law's nightgown gave pajama dressing an elegant Dior twist, and Rihanna's all-black look marked a modest detour from her first PFW pick, a tinseled skirt set at Matières Fécales.

Meanwhile, Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello welcomed Kravitz and Hailey Bieber to his front row. The longtime Saint Laurent loyalists set the slightly sultry tone in a sheer skirt set and a shirtless suit, respectively, but they certainly weren't the only guests wearing black. Kate Moss, Zoe Saldaña, and Amber Valletta followed their lead, which ensured all the spotlight was on the new collection's gilded gold designs.

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With VIPs popping up left and right this week, one thing is certain: High-profile fashion people are determined to set an even higher style standard for the Fall/Winter 2027 season than the one before. So, soak up all of the celebrity looks that Paris Fashion Week has to offer, because they'll need to last you until next February.

Jennifer Lopez at Stella McCartney

Jennifer Lopez&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Stella McCartney&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Jennifer Lopez at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first Stella McCartney show, Jennifer Lopez sourced the Fall 2026 collection for a business-ready blend of browns. The singer styled a belted, fur-trimmed top with a matching pencil skirt, pointy pumps, and an elongated stole that touched the catwalk behind her.

Kelsea Ballerini at Stella McCartney

Kelsea Ballerini&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Stella McCartney&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Kelsea Ballerini at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini also made her Stella McCartney debut at the recent spring show, wearing the equestrian stirrup leggings trend with a surprisingly sporty windbreaker.

Sabrina Elba at Balmain

Sabrina Elba&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Balmain&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Sabrina Elba at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba's jeans made waves at the Balmain showcase, but not just because of their barrel-style silhouette. The Canadian model's cropped leather jacket perfectly complemented her pants' pleated waistband, which is worth zooming in on.

Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled a sheer skirt set at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, which resembled her 2026 Met Gala gown

Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying true to her affinity for lacy black looks, Zoë Kravitz found her rightful place in Saint Laurent's front row (one she claimed a decade ago). Team Marie Claire couldn't help but notice the similarities between this skirt set and her 2026 Met Gala gown, also from Saint Laurent.

Amber Valletta at Saint Laurent

Amber Valletta&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Saint Laurent&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Amber Valletta at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amber Valletta wasn't afraid to show some skin at the Saint Laurent show, going braless beneath a black semi-sheer bodysuit and a velvet wrap-style skirt.

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent

Kate Moss&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Saint Laurent&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of supermodels, Kate Moss's all-black look seemed to be the most modest at the Saint Laurent showcase. She shielded herself in luscious velvet before breaking up the jumpsuit with a leather gold-buckle belt.

Zoe Saldaña at Saint Laurent

Zoe Salda&amp;ntilde;a&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Saint Laurent&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Zoe Saldaña at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Zoe Saldaña's Saint Laurent look was even more transparent than Kravitz's. The actor's underwear was on full display beneath her glittery, lace-trimmed little black dress.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Saint Laurent

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Saint Laurent&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Fall 2026 show last March, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walked the runway in a long-sleeve bodysuit and pencil skirt. While the supermodel was absent from the Spring 2027 lineup, she made up for it in the front row in this, yes, also sheer look.

Rihanna at Dior

Rihanna&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Rihanna at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's all-black look at Dior was anything but basic. She layered what seemed to be a fur stole over the little black dress that minimalists dream of. The singer's dripping-in-diamonds anklet tied the entire look together.

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior

Jennifer Lawrence&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence skipped Dior's last two runway shows, but all was forgiven as soon as she arrived at the Spring 2027 soirée. She chose a cool blue, nightgown-style slip dress from the Cruise 2027 collection. For accessories, the Oscar winner shade-matched her slingback pumps to a Lady D-Joy Bag.

Rosalía at Dior

Rosalia&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Rosalía at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her avant-garde approach to glamour, Rosalía shocked fans in a surprisingly understated black gown at the Dior show. But the larger-than-life flower that secured her skirt's delicate drapery felt on-brand for the pop star.

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Dior, Anya Taylor-Joy gave her sleek pencil skirt a not-so-corporate twist by layering an entirely transparent cape-style top from the Cruise 2027 collection on top.

Greta Lee at Dior

Greta Lee&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Greta Lee at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that capri pants aren't just a street style staple but a high-fashion fixture, Greta Lee stacked a silky pink pair beneath an ivory blazer for Dior.

Cynthia Erivo at Dior

Cynthia Erivo&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Cynthia Erivo at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Weeks after Cynthia Erivo shut down the Toronto Film Festival in a Dior Cruise 2027 robe-style gown, the actor scored a front-row seat at Anderson's latest showcase. She sourced the same collection for an extra-long Oxford shirt, a textured black maxi skirt, and an ivory-and-tomato-red boa, which spiced up the otherwise straightforward color story. Erivo's plus-one was a relatively underrated Small Dior Toujours Hobo Bag.

Karlie Kloss at Dior

Karlie Kloss&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Karlie Kloss at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss was all smiles at the Dior show. The French fashion house dressed her in a fitted, collarless blazer and a tiered skirt covered in baby blue ruffles, which resembled the 77-year-old Junon Dress.

Rihanna at Matières Fécales

Rihanna attends Mati&amp;egrave;res F&amp;eacute;cales&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a glittery orange matching set and a peekaboo bra

Rihanna at Matières Fécales's Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Not only did Matières Fécales add Zendaya to its celebrity client list this year (see: her full-length wings at The Odyssey premiere in NYC), but Rihanna boarded the brand's bandwagon, too. She supported the founders, Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, at the recent spring show, styling a tangerine-tinted skirt set made of tinsel. The Grammy winner deserves additional applause for pairing the look with pointy pumps from the Matières Fécales x Christian Louboutin collaboration.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.