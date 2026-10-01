The second I saw Hailey Bieber at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a glittery gold dress of my holiday party dreams, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" started playing in my head. That's right, Bieber is already delivering festive fashion inspiration like the trendsetting Santa Claus she is. Sure, it was only September 30, but because of Bieber, I'm building my New Year's Eve mood board months before I even think about trimming my tree.
For Bieber, Fashion Month's final chapter began at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 show, but she wasted no time switching back to beauty brand founder mode. To celebrate the launch of Rhode in over 500 Sephora stores in continental Europe, her stylist, Dani Michelle, sourced the French fashion house for a sleeveless, thigh-sweeping mini dress, sculpted from hundreds of cascading gold sequins. The same V-neck style didn't debut on creative director Anthony Vaccarello's recent gilded spring runway, but it complemented the gold-covered collection.
Letting the dress do all the talking (and shining), Bieber chose subtle '90s-inspired accessories, including bronze satin sandals with crisscross straps and a diamond bracelet. Surprisingly, she left her Rhode Pocket Blush-carrying clutch at the hotel, too. If Bieber's goal was to glue everyone's eyes to her shimmery slip dress, she achieved that in spades.
While the Kardashians may be known for throwing spectacular holiday fêtes, trust: Bieber will be the best-dressed guest at any gathering on her December calendar. Last year, she joined her husband, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner at the OBB Media bash, wearing a rare skirt suit from John Galliano Fall 1995. She paired the navy blue look with Aquazzura mules and a black Gucci bag, courtesy of the same 31-year-old season.
One week later, that shearling-coated tote joined Bieber at another holiday party in Hollywood, but that time, she dressed down a vintage Dior jacket (featuring a cow-printed collar) with Levi's jeans and Manolo Blahnik sandals.
All this to say? Bieber knows that festive soirées follow different dress codes: a bejeweled little gold dress wouldn't work at my grandma's Christmas Eve get-together. But come New Year's Eve, catch me in the most Bieber-inspired styles I could find—all of which I've highlighted below. You're welcome.
Shop Glittery Gold Dresses Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Ramy Brook
Aera Paillette Minidress
Area
Wrapped Sequin Mini Dress
Lingerie
Glitter Slip Dress
Rabanne
Chainmail Mini Dress
Meshki
Jasmyn Dress
Alexis
Eli Dress
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.