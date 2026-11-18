Do you really think Hailey Bieber would let the L.A. weather stop her from wearing a furry jacket this winter? Bieber, a cool-girl coat collector, will find a way to showcase her sleekest outerwear options. On November 17, while in New York, she tested the "big coat, tiny open-toe shoe" theory in a statement shearling jacket, Levi's jeans, and barely there vintage sandals, a combination more suited for the West Coast.
After Rhode accepted the 2026 WWD Beauty Inc. Award for Makeup Brand of the Year, Bieber celebrated at the Twenty Two private members' club. She traded her red carpet-ready Calvin Klein dress for the sold-out Dancer Jacket from Phoebe Philo. With its high collar, arched shoulders, and shortened, waist-sweeping hem, there's no telling whether Bieber wore anything beneath the shearling's warm-toned shades of brown.
While the cropped fur coat may be new, Bieber stayed true to her signature $110 Levi's Ribcage Ankle-Length Jeans. (Pro tip: Right now, the straight-leg style is on sale for $77.) For her first major style surprise, the model sourced her summer shoe rack for strappy black mules by Manolo Blahnik, one of her favorite (and most divisive) footwear options last December. Keeping her fans on their toes, Bieber carried a brown, itty-bitty satin clutch instead of the spacious Chanel Maxi Flap Bag she can't stop styling in L.A.
Now, "wearing a bulky fur coat with dainty sandals in chilly NYC weather might not seem logical," fashion editor Lauren Tappan tells me. "But when Hailey Bieber styles the unconventional pairing, it makes perfect sense." It's a look made for L.A. winters, too—cozy on the top, cool on the bottom.
"There’s something so effortlessly cool about the contrast between the heavy outerwear and the lightweight shoe," Tappan adds. "Together, they create a visually striking look that feels very It-girl coded." One that you can copy (if you dare) with the big coats and dainty shoes below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.