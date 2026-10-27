The '90s Called: It Wants Bella Hadid's Leather Jacket and Jeans Back

For her latest street style look, Hadid sourced the French fashion house's Fall 2026 collection for a duo of leather designs. First, she layered a cropped graphic tee underneath the $4,990 Signature Pilot Jacket. Its structured shoulders, belted funnel-neck collar, and subtle peplum checked all of the leather bomber jacket boxes.
Balmain
Lambskin Signature Jacket
She then slipped into straight-leg, narrow jeans (a staple of the '90s) with a low-rise waistband, courtesy of Frame. The L.A. label is behind some of Hadid's go-to jeans, including the white pair she wore with a collarless leather coat in Aspen last January. This time, between the silhouette and the slightly faded shade, you'd think Frame designed the throwback denim just for her. Finally, bronze slingback heels from Prada's archives emerged from beneath the bootcut Rodeo bottoms.
To complete the look, the Ôrebella founder accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and Balmain's Sphynx Bag. Not only is the top-handle tote sculpted from the same lambskin leather as her jacket, but it also taps into the belt-detail bag trend (see: the Miu Miu Aventure and the Prada Bonnie).
The itty-bitty black band—which features a gold buckle-free fastener—gives the bag its curvy, unconventional shape. If you recognize the design, that's because in June, Jennifer Lopez wore it with a collarless Auter coat and a fringed, leopard-print pencil skirt by Balmain.
Balmain
Sphynx Medium Bag in Smooth Leather
Over the years, the leather-jacket-and-jeans formula has become a supermodel signature. These days, it's a classic in Hadid's cold-weather wardrobe. Last January in New York City, she styled a Saint Laurent leather, chocolate-brown bomber with stovepipe denim from Haala. She also swapped vintage stilettos for Salomon hiking sneakers.
Two months later, Hadid returned to West Hollywood in similar Levi's jeans, but her baggy bomber traded places with a skintight leather jacket, courtesy of a late '80s Alaïa collection. For once, her going-out heels weren't vintage: She tested the animal-print shoe trend in Casadei's leopard-spotted sandals. Hadid's finishing touch? Loewe's celebrity-beloved Amazona Bag, also in black patent leather.
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Before long, the below 40-degree days will winterize your (and Hadid's) leather-jacket-and-jeans formula into a sweater-and-thermals set. So, now's your chance to board the bandwagon—stovepipe denim style—while you still can.
Shop Leather-Jacket-and-Jeans Looks Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.