When I'm scanning the celebrity style scene for festive fashion inspiration, I typically steer clear of the red carpet. It's just not realistic to channel custom designer dresses at my grandma's Christmas Eve get-together. But something shifted at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 2: Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent skirt set, with its gilded brocade bodice and fur-covered cuffs, looked fresh from a holiday fête.
For her first CFDA Fashion Awards since 2017, Bieber switched less-is-more minimalism for something that said "I'm here," courtesy of Saint Laurent's Spring 2027 show. As the guest of former creative director Anthony Vaccarello (the recipient of the International Designer of the Year award), she had an all-access pass to his swan song collection. The Rhode founder glistened in a bold, high-collar bodysuit and matching, slitted pencil skirt, both of which boasted florals in liquid-looking brocade and beading.
Chocolate brown-colored fur cuffs finished each skintight sleeve, making an already merry matching set even more seasonal. Between the embroidery and the splashes of shearling, the opulent look transformed the key features of the duster trend into a no-coat-needed co-ord.
Bieber attended the 2026 CFDA Awards six months after the 2026 Met Gala, where she stole the show in a similarly gilded look by Saint Laurent: a golden breastplate. The strapless bodice was devoid of brocade, but it glistened as brightly. That time, she traded an identical pencil skirt for a cobalt-colored slip, which made the bustier's gold flakes pop even more.
Now, would I wear a breastplate to a holiday party? Not unless my fashion friends dominated the guest list. Gold brocade and fur trim, on the other hand, feel more natural for the most wonderful—and glamorous—time of the year.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.