Hailey Bieber Just Nailed the French-Girl Way to Wear a Leather Jacket and Jeans

If it wasn't for the teeny-tiny Rhode pimple patch beneath her sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week, I might've mistaken Hailey Bieber for a casually cool local. To camouflage herself on October 1, Bieber styled classic jeans that looked fresh from a French girl's closet. Even her two-week-old leather jacket (courtesy of Magda Butrym's first New York Fashion Week show) could've earned endorsements from a Parisian or two.
The paparazzi spotted Bieber outside the Hotel Plaza Athénée party, wearing her most laid-back Paris Fashion Week look of the Spring/Summer 2027 season. (Leading up to her runway show-free fête, the Rhode founder rotated between an oversized Saint Laurent suit, a backless little black dress, and a glittery gold holiday look.) This time, she sourced Magda Butrym's Spring 2027 collection for a cropped, shoulder-padded jacket, featuring wispy calfskin fringe, rather than the more traditional shearling, on the collar, closure, and cuffs.
As for her bottoms, I don't need a stylist—or a connection to the creative director—to add her jeans to my denim drawer. Bieber's denim pants resemble Levi's Ribcage Ankle-Length Jeans, $110 denim that's currently 40 percent off. Believe it or not, her beloved Hailey Bieber x Gap jeans (which the mall brand just restocked today) haven't popped up in Paris, but Fashion Month isn't over yet.
To accessorize (and seemingly dress down) the Magda Butrym jacket, Bieber kept a low profile in a sporty Mercedes-Benz baseball cap, that wouldn't have looked out of place in L.A. or New Yok; a classic black clutch; and peep-toe leather pumps.
The leather-jacket-and-jeans uniform has plenty of Parisian fans this Fashion Week. However, similar to French-girl fashion, it's an oldie but a goodie in Bieber's regular rotation.
Bieber started stacking leather jackets over jeans in the mid-2010s, making this relationship longer than the one with her husband. Since then, she has remained loyal to the cool-girl look, adding rugby shirts, Saint Laurent bags, and It shoes to the mix, but never betraying her baseline everyday basics: black jackets and sky-blue bottoms.
Who knew Bieber and French girls shared the same taste in denim dressing? Now that I do, I'm tripling the amount of leather jackets and jeans in my fall-to-winter wardrobe. To join me in stocking up for the season, shop the similar styles below.
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Shop Leather Jackets and Jeans Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.