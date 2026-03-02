Last October, Hailey Bieber told Harper's Bazaar she'd "never get tired" of visiting Japan. Clearly, her husband, Justin Bieber, feels the same way. On March 1, Tokyo became the backdrop of Justin's 32nd birthday dinner with Hailey, who arrived in vintage from Japanese designer Issey Miyake.

After blowing out the candles on his strawberry cake, the Grammy winner wasted no time sharing the moment on Instagram. "No one I'd rather spend my birthday with," he wrote beneath photos with Hailey. Justin's loungewear label, Skylrk, seemed to be behind his birthday look. Hailey, on the other hand, went the vintage route in a matching set she could've scored that day around Tokyo. "The vintage [in Japan] is amazing," Bieber revealed on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast two weeks ago.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were all smiles at his 32nd birthday dinner in Japan. (Image credit: @lilbieber)

The Rhode founder tracked down a beige skirt set seen on Issey Miyake's Fall 2000 runway. Egg carton-looking bubbles popped up on every square inch, including the fitted blazer's collar, and along the skirt's side slit. The unstructured dimples became then-creative director Naoki Takizawa's leading motif throughout the Fall 2000 collection. Similar bumps—in black, blue, orange, and Bieber's beige—bubbled up on shirt dresses, long-sleeve blouses, more skirt sets, and even outerwear. Secondhand boutiques rarely sell Issey Miyake "egg carton" looks—as they're respectfully called—for under $2,000, including Bieber's exact set.

A model wore Issey Miyake's "egg carton" motif on the Fall 2000 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egg carton curves even decorated the neutral looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's set matched the beige color of the first model's look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Hailey's "favorite place" is responsible for filling her closet with Issey Miyake finds. Last December, the Biebers returned to Tokyo for a Skylrk pop-up event, but of course, Hailey didn't leave empty handed. She scored an oversize, military-inspired jacket with Issey Miyake tags, featuring a pleated, fit-and-flare peplum hem. Black leather trousers, matching Toteme mules, and a Phoebe Philo clutch aligned the look with Hailey's current cool-girl aesthetic.

Three months ago, the Biebers visited Japan again—and scored some vintage. (Image credit: @lilbieber)

Bieber has yet to wear present-day Issey Miyake, but perhaps now's the time. Lead designer Satoshi Kondo will debut his Fall 2026 collection on March 6 at Paris Fashion Week. Japan is only a hop, skip, and 15-hour flight away from his front row, should Hailey want to extend Justin's birthday celebration.