Hailey Bieber's 32nd Birthday Present to Justin Is Her Vintage Issey Miyake Matching Set
It seems she tracked it down hours prior.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Last October, Hailey Bieber told Harper's Bazaar she'd "never get tired" of visiting Japan. Clearly, her husband, Justin Bieber, feels the same way. On March 1, Tokyo became the backdrop of Justin's 32nd birthday dinner with Hailey, who arrived in vintage from Japanese designer Issey Miyake.
After blowing out the candles on his strawberry cake, the Grammy winner wasted no time sharing the moment on Instagram. "No one I'd rather spend my birthday with," he wrote beneath photos with Hailey. Justin's loungewear label, Skylrk, seemed to be behind his birthday look. Hailey, on the other hand, went the vintage route in a matching set she could've scored that day around Tokyo. "The vintage [in Japan] is amazing," Bieber revealed on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast two weeks ago.
The Rhode founder tracked down a beige skirt set seen on Issey Miyake's Fall 2000 runway. Egg carton-looking bubbles popped up on every square inch, including the fitted blazer's collar, and along the skirt's side slit. The unstructured dimples became then-creative director Naoki Takizawa's leading motif throughout the Fall 2000 collection. Similar bumps—in black, blue, orange, and Bieber's beige—bubbled up on shirt dresses, long-sleeve blouses, more skirt sets, and even outerwear. Secondhand boutiques rarely sell Issey Miyake "egg carton" looks—as they're respectfully called—for under $2,000, including Bieber's exact set.
It seems Hailey's "favorite place" is responsible for filling her closet with Issey Miyake finds. Last December, the Biebers returned to Tokyo for a Skylrk pop-up event, but of course, Hailey didn't leave empty handed. She scored an oversize, military-inspired jacket with Issey Miyake tags, featuring a pleated, fit-and-flare peplum hem. Black leather trousers, matching Toteme mules, and a Phoebe Philo clutch aligned the look with Hailey's current cool-girl aesthetic.
Bieber has yet to wear present-day Issey Miyake, but perhaps now's the time. Lead designer Satoshi Kondo will debut his Fall 2026 collection on March 6 at Paris Fashion Week. Japan is only a hop, skip, and 15-hour flight away from his front row, should Hailey want to extend Justin's birthday celebration.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.