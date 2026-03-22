Hailey Bieber Elevates Her Straight-Leg Jeans With Heeled Flip-Flops and a Lacy Cardigan

Throughout 2025, Hailey Bieber made her attachment to heeled flip-flops extremely clear. No matter the season, the Rhode founder could be found pairing her favorite thong footwear with just about anything. After brief flirtations with the slipper trend and a pair of mules from The Row, Bieber pulled her beloved heeled sandal trend out of retirement, with one slight alteration—kitten heels have been replaced with much higher stilettos.

On March 21, Hailey joined husband Justin Bieber at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. For the sporting event, the makeup mogul combined casual jeans with more elevated pieces, including her heeled thong flip-flops.

Hailey Bieber wears straight-leg jeans, heeled flip-flops, and a lacy cardigan. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust/ GAMR / BACKGRID)

A pair of faded straight-leg jeans were the perfect choice for a casual sporting event. Hailey also wore a small V-neck tank top with a lacy black cardigan over the top. For accessories, she choice a pair of sunglasses, and a black leather clutch bag.

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Hailey and Justin Bieber attending a sporting even in Los Angeles. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust/ GAMR / BACKGRID)

Whether she's attending a glamorous party after the Oscars or spending the day with her husband watching football, Hailey's outfits always hint at fashion's forthcoming trends.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber