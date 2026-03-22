Hailey Bieber Elevates Her Straight-Leg Jeans With Heeled Flip-Flops and a Lacy Cardigan
Her favorite thong footwear is back, but this time the heel is even higher.
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Throughout 2025, Hailey Bieber made her attachment to heeled flip-flops extremely clear. No matter the season, the Rhode founder could be found pairing her favorite thong footwear with just about anything. After brief flirtations with the slipper trend and a pair of mules from The Row, Bieber pulled her beloved heeled sandal trend out of retirement, with one slight alteration—kitten heels have been replaced with much higher stilettos.
On March 21, Hailey joined husband Justin Bieber at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. For the sporting event, the makeup mogul combined casual jeans with more elevated pieces, including her heeled thong flip-flops.
A pair of faded straight-leg jeans were the perfect choice for a casual sporting event. Hailey also wore a small V-neck tank top with a lacy black cardigan over the top. For accessories, she choice a pair of sunglasses, and a black leather clutch bag.Article continues below
Whether she's attending a glamorous party after the Oscars or spending the day with her husband watching football, Hailey's outfits always hint at fashion's forthcoming trends.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.