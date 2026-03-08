Hailey Bieber Takes Her Rare Chanel Bag to Dinner in a '90s Skirt Trend and Slingback Heels
The Rhode founder's throwback outfit feels right on time.
After grabbing lunch with husband Justin Bieber while carrying a $2,450 Gucci Jackie Slim Bag, Hailey Bieber was photographed getting sushi while pairing a '90s skirt trend with a rare Chanel bag.
On Saturday, March 7, Hailey and Justin headed to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California—a popular spot frequented by Hailey and her friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, the Rhode founder carried a rare vintage Chanel bag, which she previously acquired from The Vintage Marché with the help of her stylist, Dani Michelle.
The archival handbag was the ideal pick to accessorize Hailey's throwback outfit. The makeup mogul selected a black leather pencil skirt—perfectly tapping into a burgeoning '90s skirt trend. She paired her skirt with an off-the-shoulder sweater.
Hailey completed her date night outfit with a pair of Saint Laurent Misty Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather, which retail for $1,050.
Whether she's channeling the '90s or testing out Spring 2026's high-vamp trend, Hailey's style choices are always an indicator of the next big thing.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.