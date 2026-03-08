After grabbing lunch with husband Justin Bieber while carrying a $2,450 Gucci Jackie Slim Bag, Hailey Bieber was photographed getting sushi while pairing a '90s skirt trend with a rare Chanel bag.

On Saturday, March 7, Hailey and Justin headed to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California—a popular spot frequented by Hailey and her friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, the Rhode founder carried a rare vintage Chanel bag, which she previously acquired from The Vintage Marché with the help of her stylist, Dani Michelle.

The archival handbag was the ideal pick to accessorize Hailey's throwback outfit. The makeup mogul selected a black leather pencil skirt—perfectly tapping into a burgeoning '90s skirt trend. She paired her skirt with an off-the-shoulder sweater.

Hailey Bieber wears a '90s skirt trend with slingback heels. (Image credit: BACKGRID/GAMR)

Hailey completed her date night outfit with a pair of Saint Laurent Misty Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather, which retail for $1,050.

Hailey Bieber wearing her Saint Laurent Misty Slingback Pumps. (Image credit: BACKGRID)

Saint Laurent Misty Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather $1,050 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Whether she's channeling the '90s or testing out Spring 2026's high-vamp trend, Hailey's style choices are always an indicator of the next big thing.

