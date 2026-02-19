When Season 3 of Therapuss opened up on host Jake Shane in a Dracula hoodie from Jonathan Anderson's Dior, he relabeled it a fashion podcast. Scoring Hailey Bieber as a guest on February 18—and in the celebrity-approved denim trend she simply can't stop wearing—helped seal the sartorial deal.

The Rhode founder sat opposite of Shane in her capsule wardrobe's busiest selects. Bieber stacked a white T-shirt beneath a lived-in, black leather jacket. Its oversize, moto-style silhouette looked straight off a biker's coat rack in the '90s. But actually, it came from Villa Amour Vintage: a secondhand boutique Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Kourtney Kardashian have regularly sourced since 2022.

The top-half of her 'fit read just as retro as the bottom. Bieber re-wore her favorite jeans silhouette: the straight-leg denim trend. Its low-rise waistband, skintight thighs, and slightly-flared hems mirrored the Levi's Ribcage Ankle-Length Jeans she's worn on repeat this month. What's more, they were multiple shades brighter than her since-retired indigo Gap jeans.

Bieber traded flip-flops—her typical shoe for a casual jeans outfit—for round-toe pumps, which she's giving the It-shoe treatment this month. To finish, she chose mixed-metal accessories, including silver hoop earrings and her gold engagement ring.

Bieber's episode marked Therapuss's official move to Netflix, but Shane's guests have always served looks. Last August, Selena Gomez graced the podcast's couch in the capri pant trend, alongside Jacquemus slingback pumps and a belted leather jacket.

Last August, Gomez was all smiles in head-to-toe black selects on Therapuss. (Image credit: @passthatpuss)

Two months later, Kaia Gerber and the rugby shirt trend stopped by Shane's studio to talk all things dating, friendship, and acting. The supermodel posed pre-recording in a striped, baby blue and red long-sleeve from Re/Done. The sold-out top looked collegiate with a navy blue micro-mini skirt. Black Larroudée knee-highs—the $525 equestrian Anne Boot she's worn on repeat since late 2024—rounded out her look on an autumnal note.

By October, Shane welcomed Gerber on the podcast in the rugby shirt trend. (Image credit: @passthatpuss)

Starting Season 3 with Hailey Bieber sets a high—and especially fashion-forward—bar for future episodes. Now, Shane has an in with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, or Zoë Kravitz, should he want to keep the fashion girl guest streak as strong as Bieber's affinity for straight-leg jeans. No matter which podcast mic she sits down in front of next, there's a strong chance her timeless, easy-to-style denim will be right there with her.

