Hailey Bieber Accessorizes Her Sheer Outfit With a $2,450 Gucci Bag and The Row Mules
Her lunch date look includes a sold-out crochet skirt and a vintage wool wrap.
After seemingly ending her flip-flops era with Spring 2026's High-Vamp Heels Trend, Hailey Bieber revealed that The Row mules are also on her footwear agenda this season.
On Friday, March 6, Hailey joined her husband, Justin Bieber, for lunch at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills, California. For the lunch date, the Rhode founder wore a sheer crochet skirt, which features a fringed hemline, from More to Come. Unfortunately, the brand's Angelina Skirt is no longer available. She paired her skirt with a sold-out Shy Vintage Wool Ruffle Top.
The makeup mogul accessorized her laidback outfit with a Gucci Jackie Slim Shoulder Bag, which retails for $2,450, and a pair of The Row's Penelope Mules.
Basically, it looks like Hailey might have left her heeled flip-flops behind her in favor of closed-toe footwear. A pair of slim black sunglasses completed her day-off look.
Rhode has enlisted Love Story's Sarah Pidegon to launch its Spring 2026 season of products, which includes Pocket Blushes and limited edition Peptide Lip Tints in a plethora of vibrant pink shades.
It's safe to say that Hailey's style choices, as well as her Rhode cosmetic offerings, are bound to inspire a ton of outfits this season.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.