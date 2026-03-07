After seemingly ending her flip-flops era with Spring 2026's High-Vamp Heels Trend, Hailey Bieber revealed that The Row mules are also on her footwear agenda this season.

On Friday, March 6, Hailey joined her husband, Justin Bieber, for lunch at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills, California. For the lunch date, the Rhode founder wore a sheer crochet skirt, which features a fringed hemline, from More to Come. Unfortunately, the brand's Angelina Skirt is no longer available. She paired her skirt with a sold-out Shy Vintage Wool Ruffle Top.

The makeup mogul accessorized her laidback outfit with a Gucci Jackie Slim Shoulder Bag, which retails for $2,450, and a pair of The Row's Penelope Mules.

Basically, it looks like Hailey might have left her heeled flip-flops behind her in favor of closed-toe footwear. A pair of slim black sunglasses completed her day-off look.

Hailey Bieber wearing The Row mules and carrying a Gucci Jackie Slim Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rhode has enlisted Love Story's Sarah Pidegon to launch its Spring 2026 season of products, which includes Pocket Blushes and limited edition Peptide Lip Tints in a plethora of vibrant pink shades.

It's safe to say that Hailey's style choices, as well as her Rhode cosmetic offerings, are bound to inspire a ton of outfits this season.

