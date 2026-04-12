Hailey Bieber Trades Her Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress for an On-Trend Throwback Graphic Tee
Her tee featured the most perfect slogan, while her dress referenced two Spring 2026 color trends.
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After twinning with BFF Kendall Jenner in a cropped tank top, Hailey Bieber completely switched up her style for Rhode's Coachella party. As well as wearing a vintage slip dress referencing two Spring 2026 color trends, the Rhode founder found the most perfect throwback graphic tee for the festival, where husband Justin Bieber is performing.
Hailey shared photos from Rhode's Coachella party on Instagram, revealing her vintage Christian Dior slip dress. Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—posed in the striking dress, which perfectly fits with Spring 2026's canary yellow and magenta color trends.
Sourced from Tab Vintage, the vibrant outfit originally featured on the Dior runway in 1998 during John Galliano's tenure. Despite being more than 25 years old, the slip dress feels right on time for Spring 2026. Originally featuring a long-sleeve orange sweater underneath, the outfit regularly trades hands for thousands of dollars on resale sites.Article continues below
Hailey accessorized the slip dress with an Alex Moss New York Custom Charm Anklet.
Model and actress Jaime King walked the Dior runway to showcase the fashion house's Fall/Winter RTW '98/'99 collection on March 1, 1998.
Another Instagram snap revealed that Hailey ditched her Dior slip dress for a very on-trend slogan tee, featuring a reference to her husband. Her graphic T-shirt was emblazoned with the message, "Future Mrs. Bieber," and was worn over Rogue Season's Academy bikini.
Judging by the outfits she's worn this weekend, Hailey clearly packed very well for Coachella 2026.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.