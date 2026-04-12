After twinning with BFF Kendall Jenner in a cropped tank top, Hailey Bieber completely switched up her style for Rhode's Coachella party. As well as wearing a vintage slip dress referencing two Spring 2026 color trends, the Rhode founder found the most perfect throwback graphic tee for the festival, where husband Justin Bieber is performing.

Hailey shared photos from Rhode's Coachella party on Instagram, revealing her vintage Christian Dior slip dress. Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—posed in the striking dress, which perfectly fits with Spring 2026's canary yellow and magenta color trends.

Sourced from Tab Vintage, the vibrant outfit originally featured on the Dior runway in 1998 during John Galliano's tenure. Despite being more than 25 years old, the slip dress feels right on time for Spring 2026. Originally featuring a long-sleeve orange sweater underneath, the outfit regularly trades hands for thousands of dollars on resale sites.

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Hailey Bieber wearing a vintage Christian Dior slip dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@rhode/@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber poses at Rhode's Coachella party. (Image credit: Instagram/@rhode/@haileybieber)

Hailey accessorized the slip dress with an Alex Moss New York Custom Charm Anklet.

Model and actress Jaime King walked the Dior runway to showcase the fashion house's Fall/Winter RTW '98/'99 collection on March 1, 1998.

Jaime King wears clothing from Christian Dior's Fall/Winter RTW '98/'99 collection on March 1, 1998. (Image credit: Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Another Instagram snap revealed that Hailey ditched her Dior slip dress for a very on-trend slogan tee, featuring a reference to her husband. Her graphic T-shirt was emblazoned with the message, "Future Mrs. Bieber," and was worn over Rogue Season's Academy bikini.

"Future Mrs. Bieber." (Image credit: Instagram/@rhode/@haileybieber)

Judging by the outfits she's worn this weekend, Hailey clearly packed very well for Coachella 2026.

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